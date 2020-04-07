China must step up on Africa debt relief - Ghana finance minister

China must step up on Africa debt relief - Ghana finance ministerReuters | Accra | Updated: 07-04-2020 12:56 IST | Created: 07-04-2020 11:54 IST
China must do more to help ease the debt burden of African countries facing economic calamity as a result of the coronavirus pandemic, Ghana's finance minister said.
Speaking with the Center for Global Development, Ken Ofori-Atta said Europe may also need to offer special drawing rights - a form of foreign exchange reserves managed by the International Monetary Fund - to shield Africa from commercial debt defaults.
