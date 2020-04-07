Left Menu
Development News Edition

Stock plunge gives Korean business owners chance to save on succession costs

Reuters | Seoul | Updated: 07-04-2020 12:36 IST | Created: 07-04-2020 12:10 IST
Stock plunge gives Korean business owners chance to save on succession costs
Representative image Image Credit: Pixabay

Aging owners of South Korean companies are taking advantage of a coronavirus-induced plunge in stock prices to transfer stakes to kin on the cheap, in what will eventually soften the blow of one of the world's highest rates of inheritance tax.

From massive family-run "chaebols" to smaller enterprises, succession is an expensive business incorporate Korea, one of just five of the 36 members of the Organisation for Economic Cooperation and Development (OECD) to fully tax direct parent-to-child inheritance. Korea also taxes stock inherited from major shareholders without exception, unlike the United States. With market participants fretting over the impact of the novel coronavirus - which this year has prompted governments to curb economic activity - Korean shares have hovered at decade-low prices, giving business owners an avenue to shore up control without opposition by transferring stakes at a minimal cost.

Transfers classed as gifts are subject to tax, but bills are relative to prices. And with bigger stakes in the hands of the next generation, inheritance tax bills will be lower. The chairman of CJ Group - Korea's 14th-largest chaebol with 31 trillion won ($25.34 billion) in assets and which produced Academy Award Best Picture winner "Parasite" - canceled his Dec. 9 transfer of 1.84 million preferred shares in holding company CJ Corp to his two children, and repeated it on April 1 at a price 24% lower, regulatory filings showed.

As a result, the children saved as much as 20 billion won in gift tax, showed Reuters calculations based on local tax law and assuming an unchanged share price for the following two months. The transfer was the first CJ Group Chairman Lee Jay-Hyun, 60, had made to his children, showed CJ Corp filings since 2001.

Last month, a member of the family-owner of Dong Suh Companies Inc gifted 1.3 billion won worth of shares in the food maker to his two children, in their early 30s and late 20s respectively. The chief executive of Semisysco Co Ltd also gifted his two children 40,000 shares in the display manufacturing equipment supplier. Older members of family-owners of at least 10 other firms gifted stakes to younger generations in March, filings showed.

CJ Group and Dong Suh declined to comment. Semisysco did not have an immediate comment.

PREMIUM

The wave of stock gifts comes as South Korea's main stock price index, the KOSPI, was 35% lower in mid-March than when the coronavirus spread beyond China's borders in February, hitting its lowest since the 2009 global economic downturn. "This is one of the best times to prepare for succession," said Shin Dong-du, a tax accountant specializing in corporate succession. "South Korea has gradually strengthened enforcement of tax codes on succession only in the past decade, and with many sitting company owners coincidentally aging beyond 60 right now, succession planning has only recently begun to be a field."

Beneficiaries of over 3 billion won in inheritance must pay 1.04 billion won in tax plus 50% of the amount above 3 billion won, plus a premium of 20% of the value of stock inherited from the major shareholder, adding up to one of the highest rates of inheritance tax among OECD members, analysts said. Samsung Group heir Jay Y. Lee would have to pay around 8.3 trillion won to inherit his ailing father's 4.18% stake in Samsung Electronics Co Ltd - the biggest stake held by an individual - as of the stock's average price over December 2019 through March 2020, showed Reuters calculations.

At LG Group and Hanjin Group, whose patriarchs died in the past two years, beneficiaries are paying inheritance tax of 921.5 billion won and about 270 billion won respectively in installments over five years. ($1 = 1,223.2000 won)

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

Download The Devdiscourse News App for Latest News.

TRENDING

The Curse of Oak Island Season 7 episode 20 synopsis revealed, What you can see on April 7

Fire breaks out at Jhalana forest area in Jaipur

COVID-19 virus can last on face masks for a week, banknotes for days: Study

Mexico registers 2,143 coronavirus cases, 94 deaths

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

All party meeting - Blocking dialogue not culture of Bengal, Mamata needs to speak up

If that happens, history will record it as the dark age of Bengal....

Diya Jalao for COVID 19: How Modi put Power Grids and power warriors at risk?

While Prime Minister Narendra Modis staunch supporters are busy in search of hidden science behind the sudden announcement of 9minutes9pm campaign but his ignorance of the actual science has put the nation in another danger. The scientists ...

Videos

Latest News

Spotting talent was my forte, found teenager Virat exceptionally talented: Vengsarkar

He remains Indias best chairman of selectors by a distance for his sheer ability to spot talent and Dilip Vengsarkar always knew that Virat Kohli was exceptional when he first saw the Indian captain in age-group cricket. The former skippers...

Friendship isn't about retaliation: Rahul Gandhi after India temporarily lifts ban on supply of hydroxychloroquine

After India temporarily licensed the export of paracetamol and anti-malarial drug hydroxychloroquine HCQ, Congress leader Rahul Gandhi on Tuesday said friendship is not about retaliation and asserted that lifesaving medicines should be made...

COVID-19: SC says 'not an expert body' on health, management issues of migrant workers

The Supreme Court Tuesday said it was not an expert body on dealing with health and management issues of migrant workers arising from the 21-day nationwide lockdown due to coronavirus pandemic and would rather ask the government to set up h...

Alec and Hilaria Baldwin expecting fifth child

Actor Alec Baldwin and wife Hilaria Baldwin are set to welcome their fifth child together. Hilaria shared the news on Instagram five months after she suffered a miscarriage, her second within seven-months. Sound up Ill let the baby do th...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2020