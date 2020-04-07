Left Menu
Honouring our 'nurses and midwives' on this World Health Day

Let us talk about the heroes of these trying times! This year, the theme of World Health Day cannot be more apt -- to honour the incredible, selfless work of 'nurses and midwives' across the globe during coronavirus crisis.

ANI | New Delhi | Updated: 07-04-2020 13:03 IST | Created: 07-04-2020 13:03 IST
Honouring our 'nurses and midwives' on this World Health Day
Let us honour 'nurses and midwives' on this World Health Day . Image Credit: ANI

Let us talk about the heroes of these trying times! This year, the theme of World Health Day cannot be more apt -- to honour the incredible, selfless work of 'nurses and midwives' across the globe during coronavirus crisis. The World Health Day is a global health awareness day celebrated every year on April 7, under the sponsorship of the World Health Organisation (WHO), as well as other related institutions.

Never the work of front-line responders has been outlooked. In the wake of coronavirus, it is the nurse, midwives, all the medical professionals, who are leaving their comfort to help those in need, putting their health at risk. The World Health Organisation (WHO) has marked the day to celebrate the sacrifice and the invaluable work nurses and midwives put forth.

"It's #WorldHealthDay! Today, we celebrate the work of nurses & midwives by showing our appreciation for their bravery, courage & resolve in the global #COVID19 response. Tell us who your favourite nurse or midwife is," WHO tweeted. This year, World Health Day is around during such a time when people across the globe are putting their best effort to contain the coronavirus.

India's tally of COVID-19 positive cases rose to 4,421, the Ministry of Health and Family Welfare said on Tuesday. Out of the 4,421 cases, 3,981 are active cases while 325 have been cured or discharged and one has migrated. The total death toll stands at 114. (ANI)

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

