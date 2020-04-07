Left Menu
Development News Edition

Friendship isn't about retaliation: Rahul Gandhi after India temporarily lifts ban on supply of hydroxychloroquine

After India temporarily licensed the export of paracetamol and anti-malarial drug hydroxychloroquine (HCQ), Congress leader Rahul Gandhi on Tuesday said "friendship is not about retaliation" and asserted that "lifesaving medicines should be made available to Indians in ample quantities first."

ANI | New Delhi | Updated: 07-04-2020 13:29 IST | Created: 07-04-2020 13:29 IST
Friendship isn't about retaliation: Rahul Gandhi after India temporarily lifts ban on supply of hydroxychloroquine
Congress leader Rahul Gandhi (File photo). Image Credit: ANI

After India temporarily licensed the export of paracetamol and anti-malarial drug hydroxychloroquine (HCQ), Congress leader Rahul Gandhi on Tuesday said "friendship is not about retaliation" and asserted that "lifesaving medicines should be made available to Indians in ample quantities first." "Friendship isn't about retaliation. India must help all nations in their hour of need but lifesaving medicines should be made available to Indians in ample quantities first," Gandhi tweeted.

US President Donald Trump had on Monday hinted at a possible retaliation if India does not lift its hold on the export of hydroxychloroquine. India then temporarily licensed the export of paracetamol and anti-malarial drug Hydroxychloroquine (HCQ) in appropriate quantities to some countries, which have been particularly badly affected by the coronavirus pandemic.

In a statement, MEA spokesperson Anurag Srivastava, said, "In view of the humanitarian aspects of the pandemic, it has been decided that India would license paracetamol and Hydroxychloroquine (HCQ) in appropriate quantities to all our neighbouring countries who are dependent on our capabilities." Srivastava added, "We will also be supplying these essential drugs to some nations who have been particularly badly affected by the pandemic. We would, therefore, discourage any speculation in this regard or any attempts to politicise the matter... Given the enormity of the COVID-19 pandemic, India has always maintained that the international community must display strong solidarity and cooperation."

The MEA noted that like any responsible government, India's first obligation is to ensure that there are adequate stocks of medicines for the requirement of its own people. (ANI)

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

Download The Devdiscourse News App for Latest News.

TRENDING

The Curse of Oak Island Season 7 episode 20 synopsis revealed, What you can see on April 7

Fire breaks out at Jhalana forest area in Jaipur

COVID-19 virus can last on face masks for a week, banknotes for days: Study

US repatriates 1,300 Americans from India; several developing cold feet at last moment: Official

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

All party meeting - Blocking dialogue not culture of Bengal, Mamata needs to speak up

If that happens, history will record it as the dark age of Bengal....

Diya Jalao for COVID 19: How Modi put Power Grids and power warriors at risk?

While Prime Minister Narendra Modis staunch supporters are busy in search of hidden science behind the sudden announcement of 9minutes9pm campaign but his ignorance of the actual science has put the nation in another danger. The scientists ...

Videos

Latest News

Delhi HC asks AIIMS to file status report on cancer patient's plea seeking surgery

The Delhi High Court has asked All India Institute Of Medical Sciences AIIMS to file a status report on the plea of a woman, who is living with HIV, seeking to schedule a surgery for her at the earliest so that her cancer does not progress ...

Ensuring smooth shipping ops during COVID;46,000 crew, passengers thermal scanned:Ship Min

The government on Tuesday said it is committed to maintaining smooth operations across its shipping ports and has initiated a number of steps, including waiving rentals and thermal scanning of 46,000 crew and passengers, in the wake of COVI...

Biden nabs endorsement of prominent black lawmaker John Lewis

U.S. Representative John Lewis of Georgia endorsed Joe Bidens presidential campaign on Tuesday, giving the Democrats bid further support among the partys black leadership.Joe Biden has no delusion about this nations past, but he knows who w...

Copper futures climb on fresh bets

Copper prices on Tuesday traded up 2.29 per cent at Rs 388.80 per kg in futures market on the back of pick-up in spot demand. On the Multi Commodity Exchange, copper contracts for delivery in April traded higher by Rs 8.70, or 2.29 per cent...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2020