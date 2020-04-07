AIIMS to provide five N95 masks to each medical personnel for 20 days

Only five N95 masks will be provided to each doctor, nursing officer, technical staff, security guard and maintenance staff for 20 days at the All India Institute of Medical Sciences (AIIMS). "N95 masks to be disinfected by individual users and re-used at least four times each, whereby these will suffice for about 20 days" the circular issued by AIIMS read.

Earlier on Saturday, AIIMS New Delhi administration had said that there is no shortage of Personnel Protective Equipment (PPE) for the healthcare workers at the institute. "AIIMS administration reiterates that there is no shortage of PPEs for health care workers (HCW) at the Institute" read the statement from Medial and Protocol Division, AIIMS, New Delhi.

Personnel Protective Equipment acts as the first line of defence for the medical personnel treating COVID-19 positive patients. (ANI)

