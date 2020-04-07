Left Menu
Development News Edition

Horse racing-Guineas Festival and Derby postponed, Royal Ascot closed to public

Reuters | Updated: 07-04-2020 21:33 IST | Created: 07-04-2020 21:33 IST
Horse racing-Guineas Festival and Derby postponed, Royal Ascot closed to public

The Guineas Festival at Newmarket in May and June's Epsom Derby have been postponed due to the coronavirus pandemic, while Royal Ascot will not be open to the public in June but may be held without spectators, horseracing authorities said on Tuesday. Jockey Club Racecourses (JCR) said they were in talks with the British Horseracing Authority (BHA), participants and partners to reschedule the first four Classics at later dates when racing can resume in the country.

The 2,000 and 1,000 Guineas and the Derby and Oaks were set to take place on May 2-3 and June 5-6 respectively. "With less than a month until the Guineas Festival, trainers need to know whether to step up preparations for their Guineas horses or put that on pause for a later date," Amy Starkey, East Regional Director for JCR said in a statement.

"The future is too uncertain at the moment and there is no opportunity for any preparation races before such important contests for the 2020 Classic generation. "Therefore we feel now is the right time to take the decision to cancel the Guineas Festival and turn our attention to determining... the earliest possible opportunity to reschedule the 2,000 Guineas and the 1,000 Guineas."

Phil White, who runs Epsom Downs Racecourse, added: “We are now working with the sport to explore our options to reschedule, at minimum, The Investec Derby and The Investec Oaks, as part of delivering the 2020 Classic programme for three-year-olds." In a separate statement, Ascot Racecourse said it still hoped to stage this year's Royal Ascot but if the 2020 edition does go ahead it would be behind closed doors.

"For public health and safety reasons we have reached the difficult but unavoidable conclusion that Royal Ascot 2020 (16th - 20th June) will not be able to take place as an event open to the public," it said in a statement. "It may prove possible to run the Royal Ascot races behind closed doors, dependent on Government and public health policy and the approval of the BHA (British Horseracing Authority) for us to re-start racing."

Last month, the Grand National -- Britain's most iconic horse race and betting bonanza -- was cancelled after the British government withdrew emergency services from supporting mass gatherings. However, Potter's Corner won a computer-simulated 'virtual' version of the Grand National with 5-1 favourite Tiger Roll coming in fourth in an event that was live-streamed.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

Download The Devdiscourse News App for Latest News.

TRENDING

The Curse of Oak Island Season 7 episode 20 synopsis revealed, What you can see on April 7

French firm Total's arm invests Rs 3.7K cr to form JV with Adani Group

US repatriates 1,300 Americans from India; several developing cold feet at last moment: Official

Fire breaks out at Jhalana forest area in Jaipur

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

All party meeting - Blocking dialogue not culture of Bengal, Mamata needs to speak up

If that happens, history will record it as the dark age of Bengal....

Diya Jalao for COVID 19: How Modi put Power Grids and power warriors at risk?

While Prime Minister Narendra Modis staunch supporters are busy in search of hidden science behind the sudden announcement of 9minutes9pm campaign but his ignorance of the actual science has put the nation in another danger. The scientists ...

Videos

Latest News

Infant among 40 positive cases of COVID-19 in T'gana

A 23-day-old baby is among the 40 fresh cases of COVID-19 reported in Telangana on Tuesday taking the total number of those infected in the state to 348. A media bulletin on COVID-19 said the total number of active cases in the state has ju...

Mother and wife of COVID-19 patient test positive in Bihar, total cases now 34

The mother and wife of a COVID-19 patient in Siwan district of Bihar tested positive for the virus on Tuesday, taking the total number of coronavirus cases in the state to 34, a top official said. Principal Secretary of Health Sanjay Kumar ...

Northern Irish women told to sail to England for abortions despite pandemic

Northern Irish women seeking an abortion have been told they must take an 8-hour ferry to England despite the lockdown, as the regional government resists pressure to offer abortions locally and the coronavirus pandemic stops flights.Aborti...

U.S. pushes back on call by OPEC+ to join big oil output cuts

Saudi Arabia, Russia and allied oil producers will only agree to deep cuts to their crude output at talks this week if the United States and several others join in with curbs to help prop up prices that have been hammered by the coronavirus...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2020