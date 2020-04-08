Sir Gangaram Hospital shifts its COVID-19 ward to Sir Gangaram Komlet Hospital

In order to not occlude the regular medical check-ups of non Covid-19 patients, Sir Gangaram Hospital has designated Delhi government approved Sir Gangaram Komlet Hospital at Pusa road as the only centre for treating Covid cases. "Today we had a meeting with Health Minister Satyendra Jain on this. We definitely require separate block or hospital for Covid-19 cases or suspected cases, however, we must not block all the hospitals and must think about other patients also for whom treatment is equally important. We cannot say no to them," Dr DS Rana, Chairman (BOM), Sir Ganga Ram Hospital said.

With this decision the main Sir Ganga Ram Hospital at Sir Ganga Ram Hospital Marg, Rajinder Nagar, will operate as non-Covid-19 hospital. 108 healthcare workers are in quarantine who were involved in looking after three Covid-19 positive cases reported in the hospital between March 30 to April 02.

Nonetheless properly isolated and dedicated Fever Clinic will be run both at the main hospital as well as affiliated Sir Ganga Ram Kolmet hospital and no suspected or proved cases of Covid-19 will be admitted till further order. Gangaram has started a virtual OPD which will continue even after the Lockdown is over in order to reduce the burden of people in the OPD. (ANI)

