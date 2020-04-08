Health News Roundup: U.S. CDC reports 374,329 coronavirus cases; New coronavirus cases in Italy fall to 25-day low and more

Following is a summary of current health news briefs.

U.S. CDC reports 374,329 coronavirus cases, 12,064 deaths

The U.S. Centers for Disease Control and Prevention (CDC) on Tuesday reported 374,329 cases of coronavirus, an increase of 43,438 cases from its previous count, and said that the number of deaths had risen by 3,154 to 12,064. The CDC reported its tally of cases of the respiratory illness known as COVID-19, caused by a new coronavirus, as of 4 pm ET on April 6 compared to its count a day ago. (https://bit.ly/2IVY1JT)

New coronavirus cases in Italy fall to 25-day low, deaths rise by 604

Deaths from the COVID-19 epidemic in Italy rose by 604 on Tuesday, a lower daily tally than the 636 seen the day before, while the number of new cases posted the smallest increase since March 13. The total death toll in the world's hardest-hit country since its outbreak came to light on Feb. 21 rose to 17,127, the Civil Protection Agency said.

Special Report: How federal snafus slowed testing at a top U.S. hospital

The lab directors at the University of Virginia Medical Center felt powerless. In early March, people began arriving with symptoms of COVID-19. One complained of a cough and had just returned from Wuhan, the Chinese city where the outbreak erupted. An elderly patient, already on end-of-life care, had a mysterious respiratory infection. Another, struggling to breathe, had come from a nursing home.

Investors await data on coronavirus drugs as market rally builds

Clinical data on potential treatments for the new coronavirus could help sustain a market bounce that has buoyed stocks after last month's plunge, as investors look for signs that authorities may be able to stabilize the pandemic. Highly anticipated data for a Gilead Sciences Inc experimental antiviral drug are expected later this month. Analysts are also awaiting results in the near-term for products already approved for other conditions from companies such as Roche Holding and Regeneron Pharmaceuticals.

UK PM Johnson, battling coronavirus, set for second night in intensive care

British Prime Minister Boris Johnson was set to spend a second night in intensive care on Tuesday to help his fight against a coronavirus infection, as his designated deputy said he would pull through because "he's a fighter". Johnson is receiving oxygen support but is stable, in good spirits and breathing without assistance, said Foreign Secretary Dominic Raab, who is standing in Johnson, adding that he had not needed mechanical ventilation.

New York's Cuomo sees coronavirus crisis slowing despite record daily death toll

New York state, the U.S. epicenter of the coronavirus pandemic, is seeing some leveling out in the number of hospital patients, Governor Andrew Cuomo said on Tuesday, a hopeful sign even as deaths there and in neighboring New Jersey hit single-day highs. While the United States experienced its deadliest single day since the crisis began, the U.S. surgeon general said the pandemic may kill fewer Americans than had been projected.

New York suffers deadliest day in coronavirus crisis

New York has suffered its deadliest day in the novel coronavirus pandemic, with 731 fatalities in the last 24 hours, although Governor Andrew Cuomo said hospitalizations were reaching a plateau in a promising sign for the hardest-hit state. Even as the total number of deaths reached 5,489 across New York, Cuomo told a daily briefing on Tuesday that he was working with governors in New Jersey and Connecticut on a plan to restart life once the crisis subsides.

Coronavirus patients, families exchange virtual kisses in Italy hospital

It is just a kiss blown over a video call on a computer tablet to a loved one mile away. But to elderly patients suffering from the coronavirus in the Uboldo Hospital in this northern Italian town, it is as much of a lifeline as their oxygen masks.

U.S. DEA relaxes production limits on controlled drugs for COVID-19 patients

The U.S. Drug Enforcement Administration said on Tuesday it was increasing production limits by 15% for certain controlled substance medicines that were in high demand due to the COVID-19 pandemic. The agency's directive includes painkillers, such as fentanyl, morphine and hydromorphone, and certain cough or cold-medicine ingredients like codeine, ephedrine, and pseudoephedrine.

Factbox: Latest on the spread of the coronavirus around the world

The number of confirmed infections of the novel coronavirus exceeded 1.34 million globally and the death toll crossed 76,000, according to a Reuters tally as of 1400 GMT. DEATHS AND INFECTIONS



