Trump says U.S. may be getting to top of coronavirus curve

U.S. President Donald Trump said on Tuesday that the United States might be getting to the top of the "curve" of the coronavirus outbreak and reiterated that he wants to get the U.S. economy reopened soon.

"We want to get it open soon, that's why I think maybe we're getting to the very top of the curve," Trump said.

