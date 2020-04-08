Trump says he did not see memos by adviser Navarro warning of coronavirus risks

Trump says he did not see memos by adviser Navarro warning of coronavirus risksReuters | Washington DC | Updated: 08-04-2020 03:58 IST | Created: 08-04-2020 03:58 IST
President Donald Trump said on Tuesday that he had not seen memos by White House trade advisor Peter Navarro warning of coronavirus risks, and that he retained confidence in Navarro.
Navarro, a China hawk, sent a memo in late January warning the new coronavirus could create a pandemic and urged a travel ban for China, the New York Times reported. A second memo, written in late February and sent to the president, said it could kill up to 2 million Americans.
Asked if he still had confidence in Navarro, Trump said, "Of course." "Peter is a smart guy, a good guy," the president said.
