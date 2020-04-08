Left Menu
Development News Edition

U.S. immigration officials evaluate vulnerable detainees for possible release amid pandemic

Reuters | Updated: 08-04-2020 05:14 IST | Created: 08-04-2020 05:14 IST
U.S. immigration officials evaluate vulnerable detainees for possible release amid pandemic

U.S. immigration officials said on Tuesday they are considering releasing some detainees at high risk for coronavirus infection as detainees and workers have tested positive for the resulting COVID-19 illness.

In an email sent to lawmakers, U.S. Immigration and Customs Enforcement (ICE) said that it had instructed its offices around the country to consider the release of detainees with an increased risk of contracting the deadly respiratory disease. Among those whose cases are being reviewed are pregnant women and detainees ages 60 and older, according to the agency. ICE said that it already had identified 600 detainees it considered vulnerable and released 160 people from custody. Those released will be required to wear ankle bracelets or be subject to other forms of monitoring.

The decision comes after ICE announced last month that it would delay arresting some people suspected of violating immigration laws until after the coronavirus crisis, one of several emergency moves that could hamper President Donald Trump’s aggressive immigration crackdown. ICE has recorded 19 cases of detainees infected with COVID-19 and 71 cases of agency employees with the disease, including 11 who work in detention centers, according to figures posted on its website.

The tally of infected employees does not include contractors working at its facilities. Several top House Democrats sent letters to ICE earlier in the day that called on the agency to release detainees who do not pose a threat to public safety.

In one of the letters, Judiciary Committee Chairman Jerrold Nadler of New York and Representative Zoe Lofgren of California wrote that there was "simply no reason" ICE should not release such detainees, particularly those at high risk of contracting the disease. Trump issued an executive order shortly after taking office in 2017 that called on federal immigration authorities to detain immigration law violators whenever possible. In February, his administration sought funding for 60,000 detention beds in its budget request. ICE currently detains roughly 36,000 people amid the pandemic.

Many detention centers are located in remote communities, far from hospitals that could handle a rush of patients with COVID-19, Reuters reported last week.

TRENDING

French firm Total's arm invests Rs 3.7K cr to form JV with Adani Group

Study reveals nanotechnology to develop new treatment for endometriosis

US repatriates 1,300 Americans from India; several developing cold feet at last moment: Official

Norway to ease curbs 'little by little' after coronavirus lockdown

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Aviation post-COVID 19: Hard time ahead of getting people back on planes

The sweeping travel restrictions have largely brought international travel to a halt and domestic travel is also facing a huge number of cancellations as billions of people are ordered to stay inside their homes as part of strict lock-downs...

All party meeting - Blocking dialogue not culture of Bengal, Mamata needs to speak up

If that happens, history will record it as the dark age of Bengal....

Videos

Latest News

Donald Trump tears into 'China-centric' WHO, considers withholding US funding

President Donald Trump on Tuesday lashed out at the World Health organisation accusing it for being China centric and said he is considering a very powerful hold on funding to the global health body, which is leading the worlds response to ...

Canada to press U.S. further on medical supplies, Trudeau says

Canada will keep up efforts to persuade the United States not to block the export of medical supplies to fight the coronavirus, Prime Minister Justin Trudeau said on Tuesday, while the energy-producing province of Alberta warned of an econo...

Court throws out rape, trafficking charges against leader of Mexico-based church

A California appeals court on Tuesday threw out criminal charges including rape and human trafficking against the leader of a Mexico-based church, ruling he was denied his right to a speedy preliminary hearing in the high-profile case.The r...

Mainland China reports 62 new confirmed cases of coronavirus

Mainland China reported on Wednesday 62 new confirmed cases of the new coronavirus, up from 32 a day earlier, the National Health Commission said, as the number of infections from people arriving from abroad surged.Mainland Chinas imported ...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2020