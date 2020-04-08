Left Menu
Development News Edition

Strategy adopted to fight Zika virus not being used against COVID-19, says Rajasthan Health Minister

Rajasthan Health Minister Raghu Sharma on Tuesday said that a strategy adopted to fight the Zika virus in 2018 is not being used against COVID-19.

ANI | Jaipur (Rajasthan) | Updated: 08-04-2020 10:11 IST | Created: 08-04-2020 10:11 IST
Strategy adopted to fight Zika virus not being used against COVID-19, says Rajasthan Health Minister
Rajasthan Health Minister Raghu Sharma. Image Credit: ANI

Rajasthan Health Minister Raghu Sharma on Tuesday said that a strategy adopted to fight the Zika virus in 2018 is not being used against COVID-19. "No, we have made a strategy to fight COVID-19. If any state has worked in a planned way, then it is Rajasthan. That is why our model is being discussed in other parts of the country," Sharma said when asked if a strategy adopted to fight Zika virus in 2018 is being used.

Coronavirus cases rose to 348 in Rajasthan, with five more people testing positive in Bikaner, Banswara and Jaipur, according to the state health department. The fresh cases are contacts of COVID-19 patients. (ANI)

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

Download The Devdiscourse News App for Latest News.

TRENDING

French firm Total's arm invests Rs 3.7K cr to form JV with Adani Group

Study reveals nanotechnology to develop new treatment for endometriosis

Norway to ease curbs 'little by little' after coronavirus lockdown

US repatriates 1,300 Americans from India; several developing cold feet at last moment: Official

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Aviation post-COVID 19: Hard time ahead of getting people back on planes

The sweeping travel restrictions have largely brought international travel to a halt and domestic travel is also facing a huge number of cancellations as billions of people are ordered to stay inside their homes as part of strict lock-downs...

All party meeting - Blocking dialogue not culture of Bengal, Mamata needs to speak up

If that happens, history will record it as the dark age of Bengal....

Videos

Latest News

I'd love to win a Test series in India: Smith

Star Australian batsman Steve Smith believes India is one of the toughest places to play Test cricket and winning a five-day format series in the country is a major career goal for him. I would love to win a Test series in India, Smith told...

15 fresh COVID-19 cases reported in AP, tally goes up to 329

Fifteen new cases of coronavirus have been reported in Andhra Pradesh since last night, taking the total number of infected to 329, health department officials said on Wednesday. The total number of Covid-19 cases in the state now touched 3...

Surat Police launches COVID-19 awareness campaign, ask people to 'stay at home' amid lockdown

While the government is appealing to people to maintain social distance and stay at home to combat COVID-19 spread, the Surat Rural Police has launched a unique awareness campaign to encourage people to follow the nationwide lockdown orders...

POLL-Pandemic set to tip Japan into deep recession this year, BOJ seen easing again

Japan is expected to slip into a deep recession this year with the economy set to contract for a third straight quarter in April-June, a Reuters poll showed on Wednesday, as the coronavirus outbreak wreaks havoc on businesses and daily life...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2020