Left Menu
Development News Edition

Swedbank sees Q1 loss on Baltic fine, coronavirus hit

Reuters | Stockholm | Updated: 08-04-2020 15:03 IST | Created: 08-04-2020 14:39 IST
Swedbank sees Q1 loss on Baltic fine, coronavirus hit
Representative Image Image Credit: ANI

Swedbank will report its first quarterly loss since 2009, as it braces for both coronavirus-related credit losses and a fine for poor anti-money laundering controls, the Swedish bank said on Wednesday.

The lender was hit with a record 4 billion crown fine in Sweden on March 19 when the country's financial watchdog found serious deficiencies in the bank's anti-money laundering policies in the Baltic region. Since then, businesses have also begun to feel the effects of the outbreak of the novel coronavirus, suspending production and sending staff home. Some are likely to shut for good, raising the prospect for banks of losses on loans.

"The Swedish Financial Supervision Authority imposed an administrative penalty of 4 billion crowns ($397 million), credit impairments equivalent to around 2.2 billion crowns together with rising expenses are expected to lead to a negative result during the first quarter of 2020," Swedbank said. Its shares were down 5.3% at 0912 GMT.

Swedbank is one of the first major European banks to provide an estimate for impaired loans during the first quarter, with many expected to disclose a jump in soured debt. "The financial strains caused by the COVID-19 pandemic will be extensive in our home markets," the bank said, adding: "Deteriorating macroeconomic forecasts ... lead to an increase in our credit impairments."

The spread of the coronavirus has shut businesses around the world, with a record number of hotels and restaurants going bankrupt in Sweden in March. Soaring unemployment is also likely to mean some heavily indebted households will have trouble paying their mortgages.

Swedbank said its "strong capital and liquidity position ... provides a solid base for supporting our corporate and private customers, and for managing the arisen COVID-19 related crisis." A recent European accounting rule, IFRS 9, now requires banks to take expected losses from a crisis upfront, rather than at a later stage, as was the case during the 2008 financial crisis.

"This is the first clue for Nordic banks on how this rule will be applied during the crisis," said Robin Rane, an analyst at Kepler Cheuvreux. "It makes banks more dependent on macroeconomic forecasts to make provisions for credit losses, which will be a major theme in the banking sector as it prepares to report for Q1," he added.

Swedbank said 800 million crowns of the losses were oil industry-related. It expects its total expenses for 2020 to be around 21.5 billion crowns, up 1.5 billion from its previous view, with much of the increase down to fixing anti-money laundering controls.

The bank's own internal investigation into its money-laundering controls is expected to cost 1.55 billion crowns in 2020, up 750 million on previous estimates, it said. ($1 = 10.0833 Swedish crowns)

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

Download The Devdiscourse News App for Latest News.

TRENDING

French firm Total's arm invests Rs 3.7K cr to form JV with Adani Group

Study reveals nanotechnology to develop new treatment for endometriosis

Norway to ease curbs 'little by little' after coronavirus lockdown

US repatriates 1,300 Americans from India; several developing cold feet at last moment: Official

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Asia-Pacific response to COVID-19 and climate emergency must build a resilient and sustainable future

... ...

Aviation post-COVID 19: Hard time ahead of getting people back on planes

The sweeping travel restrictions have largely brought international travel to a halt and domestic travel is also facing a huge number of cancellations as billions of people are ordered to stay inside their homes as part of strict lock-downs...

All party meeting - Blocking dialogue not culture of Bengal, Mamata needs to speak up

If that happens, history will record it as the dark age of Bengal....

Videos

Latest News

Sebi asks 10 entities to make open offer to Mindvision Capital's shareholders 

Capital markets regulator Sebi has directed 10 entities to make an open offer to shareholders of Mindvision Capital Ltd, and pay 10 per cent interest for delay in making such an offer. The entities have been asked to make the open offer wit...

Man behind southeast France knife attack was likely lone wolf, prosecutors say

The man who carried out a fatal knife attack in the southeastern French town of Romans-sur-Isre earlier this month was likely to have acted alone, the French anti-terrorist prosecutors department said on Wednesday.The initial investigations...

UPDATE 2-EU ministers fail to agree virus economic rescue in all-night talks

European Union finance ministers failed to agree in all-night talks on more support for their coronavirus-hit economies and their chairman said on Wednesday morning he was suspending the discussions until Thursday. Diplomatic sources and of...

Germany agrees to take in 50 young migrants from Greek islands

German Chancellor Angela Merkels cabinet agreed on Wednesday to accept 50 migrant children and youths from overcrowded camps on Greek islands, government sources said. The move was a first step by Germany, officials said, as worries mount a...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2020