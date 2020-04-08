President Ramaphosa wishes PM Boris Johnson speedy recovery
“We wish Prime Minister Boris Johnson a full and speedy recovery, and we are sending our support to him and to the people of the United Kingdom.Devdiscourse News Desk | Pretoria | Updated: 08-04-2020 16:00 IST | Created: 08-04-2020 16:00 IST
President Cyril Ramaphosa has wished the Prime Minister of the United Kingdom, Boris Johnson, a speedy recovery.
Johnson is currently in ICU after testing positive for COVID-19.
"We wish Prime Minister Boris Johnson a full and speedy recovery, and we are sending our support to him and to the people of the United Kingdom.
"We are going through the most challenging period, but we shall overcome.
"Our thoughts are with him and his loved ones at this time," President Ramaphosa said.
Johnson was admitted to the intensive care unit at St. Thomas Hospital in London, on Monday.
(With Inputs from South African Government Press Release)
