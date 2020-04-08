Portuguese hotels to lay off 85% of workers in April, says AHP

Around 85% of hotel workers in Portugal will be temporarily laid off in April due to the impact the fast-spreading coronavirus is having on the country's tourism-dependent economy, Hotels Association AHP said on Wednesday.

It said 93.8% of Portuguese hotels will or have already applied to be able to temporarily lay off workers. The measure allows companies to temporarily suspend jobs or reduce working hours but does not let them fire or make workers redundant.

