Lithuania to set up roadblocks to halt travel during Easter holidays

Reuters | Vilnius | Updated: 08-04-2020 21:10 IST | Created: 08-04-2020 21:10 IST
Lithuania has banned travel over the Easter weekend and will set up roadblocks outside towns to enforce the regulation as it fights to slow the spread of the novel coronavirus, the government said on Wednesday. Three hundred police checkpoints will be set up outside towns across the country between Friday evening and Monday evening and all vehicles will be stopped for checks, police commissioner Renatas Pozela told reporters after the government vote.

The move comes as governments around the world urge citizens to stay home during holidays. "The next weekend is critical," Prime Minister Saulius Skvernelis said.

"The quarantine successfully flattened the infection curve over the previous 10 days, so we are looking into relaxing the lockdown next week. But if we stumble over the weekend, we'll get another peak, and will need to put it all off," he said. The nation of 2.9 million had reported 912 coronavirus cases by Tuesday, including 15 deaths.

Portugal has grounded all commercial flights and banned travel between its municipalities during the Easter weekend and authorities in Switzerland and New York have called on the public to stick with emergency measures during the time. In Lithuania, 3,000 police officers, assisted by military police, will staff the checkpoints and patrol the roads over the weekend.

The ban will have some exceptions. People going to work, returning home or going to a second home will be allowed to travel as will those visiting family after a bereavement.

