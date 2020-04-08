Left Menu
Development News Edition

WHO rejects "China-centric" charge after Trump criticism

Reuters | Washington DC | Updated: 08-04-2020 22:28 IST | Created: 08-04-2020 21:22 IST
WHO rejects "China-centric" charge after Trump criticism

World Health Organization officials on Wednesday denied that the body was "China-centric" and said that the acute phase of a pandemic was not the time to cut funding, after U.S. President Donald Trump said he may put contributions on hold. The United States is the top donor to the Geneva-based body which Trump said had issued bad advice during the new coronavirus outbreak.

U.S. contributions to WHO in 2019 exceeded $400 million, almost double the 2nd largest country donor, according to figures from the U.S. State Department. China contributed $44 million, it said. "We are still in the acute phase of a pandemic so now is not the time to cut back on funding," Dr Hans Kluge, WHO regional director for Europe, told a virtual briefing when asked about Trump's remarks.

Trump told a news conference on Tuesday that the United States was "going to put a hold on money spent to the WHO," however, he appeared to backtrack later when in response to questions he said: "We're going to look at it." It was not immediately clear how Trump could "block" funding for the organization. Under U.S. law, Congress, not the president, decides how federal funds are spent.

Dr Bruce Aylward, senior advisor to the WHO Director-General, also defended the U.N. agency's relationship with China, saying its work with Beijing authorities was important to understand the outbreak which began in Wuhan in December. "It was absolutely critical in the early part of this outbreak to have full access to everything possible, to get on the ground and work with the Chinese to understand this," he told reporters.

"This is what we did with every other hard-hit country like Spain and had nothing to do with China specifically." Aylward, who led a WHO expert mission to China in February, defended WHO recommendations to keep borders open, saying that China had worked "very hard" to identify and detect early cases and their contacts and ensure they did not travel.

"China worked very, hard very early on, once it understood what it was dealing with, to try and identify and detect all potential cases to make sure that they got tested to trace all the close contacts and make sure they were quarantined so they actually knew where the virus was, where the risk was," he said. "Then they made it very clear that these people would not and could not travel within the country, let alone internationally," he added.

WHO Director-General Tedros Adhanom Ghebreyesus has been lavish in his praise of China from early in the outbreak, praising President Xi Jinping's "rare leadership". David Heymann, a professor at the London School of Hygiene & Tropical Medicine who led WHO's response to the 2003 SARS outbreak, said that any U.S. funding cut would be a huge blow.

"If the WHO loses its funding it cannot continue to do its work. It works on a shoe-string budget already," Heymann said in London. "Of course it would be disastrous for the WHO to lose funding."

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

Download The Devdiscourse News App for Latest News.

TRENDING

HUL partners with UNICEF to support India's fight against COVID-19

French firm Total's arm invests Rs 3.7K cr to form JV with Adani Group

Study reveals nanotechnology to develop new treatment for endometriosis

Norway to ease curbs 'little by little' after coronavirus lockdown

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Asia-Pacific response to COVID-19 and climate emergency must build a resilient and sustainable future

... ...

Aviation post-COVID 19: Hard time ahead of getting people back on planes

The sweeping travel restrictions have largely brought international travel to a halt and domestic travel is also facing a huge number of cancellations as billions of people are ordered to stay inside their homes as part of strict lock-downs...

All party meeting - Blocking dialogue not culture of Bengal, Mamata needs to speak up

If that happens, history will record it as the dark age of Bengal....

Videos

Latest News

Don't politicise virus, WHO chief says after Trump blast

Please dont politicize this virus, pleaded World Health Organization chief Tedros Adhanom Ghebreyesus on Wednesday following stinging criticism of the WHO from US President Donald TrumpQuarantine, politicizing COVID... we shouldnt waste tim...

Indian Immunologicals ties up with Australian university to develop vaccine for Coronavirus

Indian Immunologicals, a subsidiary of National Dairy Development Board NDDB, has inked agreement with Australias Griffith University to develop a vaccine for coronavirus. Hyderabad-based Indian Immunologicals Ltd IIL is already working wit...

U.S. Justice Department backs Google request to use part of U.S.-Asia undersea cable

The U.S Justice Department on Wednesday recommended U.S. regulators approve Alphabet Incs request to use part of an U.S.-Asia undersea telecommunications cable.Google agreed to operate a portion of the 8,000-mile Pacific Light Cable Network...

Bridge collapses in Italy, newest crumbling infrastructure

A huge bridge section has collapsed in Tuscany, the latest case of Italys infrastructure crumbling after years of neglect. Police and fire crews roped off the access road to the bridge over the Magra River in Albiano Magra in the province o...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2020