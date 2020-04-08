Left Menu
Development News Edition

Italy working on coronavirus tracing app to help lockdown exit

Reuters | Milan | Updated: 08-04-2020 23:36 IST | Created: 08-04-2020 23:36 IST
Italy working on coronavirus tracing app to help lockdown exit

Italian authorities are working on introducing a smartphone app that would help health services trace the contacts of people who test positive for the coronavirus as the government looks at ways of gradually lifting a lockdown imposed a month ago. Smartphone apps and other digital technology have been widely used in Asian countries like Singapore and South Korea to help limit the spread of the virus but there have been deep misgivings in Europe over the potential for data abuse and privacy violations.

Innovation minister Paola Pisano acknowledged that launching the app would raise major issues of privacy and data control, something which would have to be resolved before it went into operation. But it could help reduce contagion and limit the impact of a disease that has killed more than 17,000 people in Italy in just over a month. "This is delicate terrain. I think we are all conscious of that and we must remain so," she told a parliamentary hearing on Wednesday.

Governments grappling with the economic devastation caused by weeks of lockdown are desperate for ways of getting people back to work while avoiding a deadly second wave of the epidemic and several countries are working on app technology. Italy launched a fast tender for a monitoring and remote medical support app on March 24 and received hundreds of proposals which are currently under evaluation by a specially created task force.

The app would be only one part of a wider monitoring and support system, Pisano said. It would function on a voluntary basis and would have to be limited to clearly defined ends and guarantee anonymity as well as meet technical requirements. The app would record when it came into proximity with another smartphone user with the app, for how long and at what distance and if a person tested positive for the coronavirus, authorities would be able to trace the contacts and alert them.

Experts from 18 European countries, including Germany, France and Switzerland, are working on a technology platform that would support Bluetooth-based contact tracing apps and is based on tough European Union data privacy rules. The system would be interoperable, its creators say, making it possible to warn someone who comes into close contact with someone who then tests positive for COVID-19, even if they then travel on to another EU country.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

Download The Devdiscourse News App for Latest News.

TRENDING

HUL partners with UNICEF to support India's fight against COVID-19

Peaky Blinders Season 6 production stops, Season 5 on Netflix, Why Season 7 is confirmed

Jamie Dornan reveals his surprising ‘self-isolation’ look on Instagram

DoT relaxes radiation norms for mobile towers installation, upgradation

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Asia-Pacific response to COVID-19 and climate emergency must build a resilient and sustainable future

... ...

Videos

Latest News

'We'll be a history project': children in the U.S. talk about the coronavirus

I feel like 20 years from now, well be a history project. Children around the world are living through a moment that no generation has really experienced before. Many in the United States are approaching a month in lockdown, unable to see t...

US STOCKS-Wall St climbs on hopeful coronavirus signs, healthcare lift

U.S. stock markets climbed on Wednesday as investors were encouraged by hopeful signs about the coronavirus outbreak in the United States, with health insurers getting an additional boost from the announcement that Democratic presidential c...

U.N. seeks $130 million to prevent hunger catastrophe in Zimbabwe

The United Nations food agency said on Wednesday it needed 130 million to fund emergency operations in Zimbabwe until August and prevent a catastrophe in the southern African nation, as climate- and recession-induced food shortages deepened...

Peru`s Vizcarra extends state of emergency to April 26

Peruvian President Martin Vizcarra on Wednesday extended the countrys state of emergency declared to contain the novel coronavirus for two more weeks to April 26.Vizcarra announced the extension, which includes a nationwide quarantine in th...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2020