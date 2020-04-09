Left Menu
Essential workers exposed to coronavirus should take precautions returning to jobs - CDC head

Reuters | Washington DC | Updated: 09-04-2020 05:38 IST
The U.S. Centers for Disease Control and Prevention head on Wednesday said essential healthcare workers exposed to a confirmed or suspected coronavirus case should wear face masks, take their temperatures and practice social distancing when they return to work. "We want them not to share objects that would be touching their face and we'd like them not to congregate in break rooms, lunch rooms, in crowded places," CDC Director Robert Redfield told a White House briefing.

