Left Menu
Development News Edition

Khamenei tells Iranians to avoid Ramadan gatherings amid virus

PTI | Tehran | Updated: 09-04-2020 16:16 IST | Created: 09-04-2020 15:48 IST
Khamenei tells Iranians to avoid Ramadan gatherings amid virus
Iran's Supreme Leader Ayatollah Ali Khamenei Image Credit: ANI

Supreme leader Ayatollah Ali Khamenei on Thursday appealed for Iranians to pray at home during the Muslim fasting month of Ramadan to help stop the spread of the coronavirus. Iran has reported more than 4,100 deaths and 66,000 infections from the novel coronavirus, making the country's COVID-19 outbreak one of the worst in the world.

Khamenei called on Iranians to avoid mass gatherings, such as collective prayers, during Ramadan, which starts later this month. "In the absence of public gatherings during Ramadan, such as prayers, speeches... which we are deprived of this year, we should not neglect worship, invocation and humility in our loneliness," he said in a televised speech.

"We need to create humility and supplication in our families and in our rooms." Iran, which announced its first COVID-19 cases on February 19, is by far the worst hit by the pandemic in the Middle East, according to official tolls. But there has been speculation abroad that the real number of deaths and infections in the country could be higher.

Ramadan is set to start in the last week of April this year.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

Download The Devdiscourse News App for Latest News.

TRENDING

HUL partners with UNICEF to support India's fight against COVID-19

Jamie Dornan reveals his surprising ‘self-isolation’ look on Instagram

Peaky Blinders Season 6 production stops, Season 5 on Netflix, Why Season 7 is confirmed

Hanna Season 2 confirmation, release date, new cast addition, What we know so far

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Maritime transport post-COVID 19: Disruptions ahead in business models, techno-investments, regulations

Cargo shipping is a crucial part of the global supply chains and is likely to become more resilient along with efforts to make supply chains resilient but cruise liners could face much more disruptive changes....

Asia-Pacific response to COVID-19 and climate emergency must build a resilient and sustainable future

... ...

Videos

Latest News

Pujara's deal with Gloucestershire called off due to COVID-19 pandemic

Star India batsman Cheteshwar Pujaras deal with Gloucestershire for the first six matches of the County Championship has been cancelled due to the rapidly-spreading COVID-19 pandemic. The 32-year-old Indian, who has scored 5840 runs at an a...

Nippon Paint continues to step up its efforts to support the painter community amidst Covid-19

Chennai, Tamil Nadu, India Business Wire India Provides financial assistance to over 2000 painters across India Delhi, UP, Andhra Pradesh, Telangana, Karnataka, Kerala and Tamil Nadu. Painters including the nshakti women painters cont...

24 new COVID-19 cases detected in Jammu and Kashmir

Twenty-four new COVID-19 cases were detected in Jammu and Kashmir on Thursday, taking the total number of infected persons to 184, government spokesman Rohit Kansal said. The total number of posases in the Union Territory has risen to 184, ...

Dr Reddy's gets EIR for Nalgonda-based API plant

Dr Reddys Laboratories on Thursday said it has received an establishment inspection report EIR from the US health regulator for its Nalgonda-based active pharmaceutical ingredient API manufacturing unit. With regard to the audit of our API ...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2020