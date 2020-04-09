40 new cases in Afghanistan over last 24 hours take national tally to 484

Over the last 24 hours, 40 new coronavirus cases have been reported in Afghanistan bringing the nation-wide tally to 484, as per Health Minister Ferozuddin Feroz. As per the Ministry, the new positive cases included 10 from Kabul, 14 from Nimroz, seven from Kandahar, four in Paktia, two in Bamyan, two from Balkh and one from Logar province, reported TOLO news.

So far, 15 people have died as a result of disease in the country, and another 32 have recovered. Four deaths have been reported in Herat, four in Balkh, three in Kabul, two in Nangarhar, one in Daikundi and one in Takhar province.

Worldwide more than 88,000 people have died due to the deadly disease while the number of total confirmed cases of COVID-19 is nearing 1.5 million. (ANI)

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

Download The Devdiscourse News App for Latest News.