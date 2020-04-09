Left Menu
Development News Edition

Report: Riot, gaming orgs meet about Valorant's future

Reuters | Updated: 09-04-2020 21:53 IST | Created: 09-04-2020 21:53 IST
Report: Riot, gaming orgs meet about Valorant's future

Riot Games has been meeting with gaming organizations to discuss future competitive play for its new title, Valorant, The Esports Observer reported Thursday. The game, which has been described as a hybrid of Overwatch and Counter-Strike: Global Offensive, set Twitch streaming records this week as the public has tuned in to see the closed beta tests of the game.

Valorant is scheduled to be released this summer. It had been predicted that the game wouldn't become a competitive esport for at least a year or two.

However, the Esports Observer said the meetings with the gaming groups could include discussions on everything from setting up tournaments to forming a franchised league. The number of teams that Riot officials met with is unclear.

--Field Level Media

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

Download The Devdiscourse News App for Latest News.

TRENDING

HUL partners with UNICEF to support India's fight against COVID-19

Jamie Dornan reveals his surprising ‘self-isolation’ look on Instagram

CSIR-NCL Pune's new innovations can help in mitigation of Corona outbreak

Peaky Blinders Season 6 production stops, Season 5 on Netflix, Why Season 7 is confirmed

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Maritime transport post-COVID 19: Disruptions ahead in business models, techno-investments, regulations

Cargo shipping is a crucial part of the global supply chains and is likely to become more resilient along with efforts to make supply chains resilient but cruise liners could face much more disruptive changes....

Asia-Pacific response to COVID-19 and climate emergency must build a resilient and sustainable future

... ...

Videos

Latest News

US virus expert Fauci says summer may be on

The US health official leading the governments scientific response to coronavirus made cautiously optimistic noises about the deadly pandemic on Thursday, suggesting Americans may be able to take summer holidays. Anthony Fauci said the Unit...

'Quarantine Diaries' sitcom makes fun of Spanish women's coronavirus struggles

By Sophie Davies BARCELONA, April 9 Thomson Reuters Foundation - A new Spanish sitcom about life under coronavirus lockdown shows how women are juggling parenting, work and housekeeping in one of the worst-hit countries - with a humorous tw...

Italy planning to extend coronavirus lockdown until May 3 -union sources

The Italian government is planning to extend its lockdown to contain the countrys COVID-19 outbreak until May 3, two trade union sources told Reuters on Thursday after meeting ministers. The lockdown, closing most Italian businesses and pre...

France reports first decrease in coronavirus intensive care patients

France on Thursday reported its first fall in the number of patients in intensive care suffering from COVID-19 since the coronavirus epidemic began, with 82 fewer people in intensive care units compared with the day earlierThere are now 7,0...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2020