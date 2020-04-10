Left Menu
Development News Edition

Saudi king, Trump, Putin review importance of cooperation between oil producing countries

Reuters | Cairo | Updated: 10-04-2020 08:12 IST | Created: 10-04-2020 08:12 IST
Saudi king, Trump, Putin review importance of cooperation between oil producing countries

Saudi Arabia's King Salman, U.S. President Donald Trump and Russian President Vladimir Putin reviewed, in a phone call, the importance of cooperation between oil producing countries, after Thursday's OPEC+ meeting, Saudi state news agency SPA reported.

The leaders stressed the importance of cooperation between oil producing nations to maintain stability of energy markets and support growth in global economy, SPA reported on Friday.

OPEC and its allies led by Russia agreed on Thursday to cut oil output by more than a fifth and said they expected the United States and other producers to join in their effort to lift prices that have been pummelled by the coronavirus outbreak.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

Download The Devdiscourse News App for Latest News.

TRENDING

The 100 Season 7 plot, release date, cast revealed, Alaina Huffman, Eliza Taylor to get back

Pirates of the Caribbean 6 update: Names of actors revealed, Will Johnny Depp return?

Morgan Stanley CEO James Gorman has recovered from COVID-19

Lee Min-ho, Kim Go-eun’s The King: Eternal Monarch unveils behind-the-scenes snaps

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Maritime transport post-COVID 19: Disruptions ahead in business models, techno-investments, regulations

Cargo shipping is a crucial part of the global supply chains and is likely to become more resilient along with efforts to make supply chains resilient but cruise liners could face much more disruptive changes....

Asia-Pacific response to COVID-19 and climate emergency must build a resilient and sustainable future

... ...

Videos

Latest News

Boeing considers potential 10% cut to workforce - WSJ

Boeing Co is considering a plan to cut its workforce by about 10, which could involve buyouts, early retirements and involuntary layoffs, the Wall Street Journal reported httpswww.wsj.comarticlesboeing-considers-potential-10-cut-to-workforc...

BRIEF-Boeing Considers Potential 10% Cut To Workforce - WSJ

April 9 Reuters - BOEING CONSIDERS POTENTIAL 10 CUT TO WORKFORCE - WSJ Source text httpson.wsj.com3e9GBI5 Further company coverage...

Hornets set to host 16-team NBA 2K exhibition event

The NBA 2K League season has yet to start due to the coronavirus pandemic, but 16 of the 23 teams will get some exhibition action beginning Friday. Hornets Venom GT, an affiliate of the Charlotte Hornets, are organizing the Spring 16 Tourna...

Over 16,000 Americans die of coronavirus in US

The deadly coronavirus pandemic claimed lives of more than 16,000 Americans and infected over 4.6 lakhs of them, devastating the US economy and rendering a record 16 million workers jobless in just three weeks. Of this, the New York metropo...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2020