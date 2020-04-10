Saudi king, Trump, Putin review importance of cooperation between oil producing countries

Saudi Arabia's King Salman, U.S. President Donald Trump and Russian President Vladimir Putin reviewed, in a phone call, the importance of cooperation between oil producing countries, after Thursday's OPEC+ meeting, Saudi state news agency SPA reported.

The leaders stressed the importance of cooperation between oil producing nations to maintain stability of energy markets and support growth in global economy, SPA reported on Friday.

OPEC and its allies led by Russia agreed on Thursday to cut oil output by more than a fifth and said they expected the United States and other producers to join in their effort to lift prices that have been pummelled by the coronavirus outbreak.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

