Left Menu
Development News Edition

Drive-by confessions in Mexico due to virus restrictions

PTI | Acapulco | Updated: 11-04-2020 05:52 IST | Created: 11-04-2020 05:52 IST
Drive-by confessions in Mexico due to virus restrictions

Catholic priests in Acapulco, a seaside resort in the south of Mexico, are offering drive-by confessions over Easter to avoid contributing to the spread of the new coronavirus. The Acapulco diocese has authorized priests in the Caleta neighborhood to hear confessions from the side of the road as the faithful remain in their vehicles.

Sitting on an office chair, wearing his priestly gowns and a face mask, Marco Antonio Galeana listens to the confessions of a devotee behind the wheel of a car. Even trucks and motorbikes roll up in front of the improvised confessional.

"We have to stay at a distance of three meters. Those who come to confess don't get out of their cars, they stay inside the whole time and we give them a surgical mask," Galeana told AFP. "After each penitent leaves we spray disinfectant to purify the air." Many parishes have started streaming mass live on social media during the Holy Week as churches and the Acapulco cathedral are closed due to the health emergency.

"The church needs more than ever to be close to its faithful. The faithful need to take care of their health, but in these very stressful moments of great uncertainty, great confusion, they also need spiritual attention," added Galeana. According to official statistics, Mexico has had more than 3,400 cases of coronavirus and 194 deaths.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

Download The Devdiscourse News App for Latest News.

TRENDING

Mirzapur Season 2 plot: More actions, violence & avenge than Season 1

Maha: 15 COVID-19 hotspots identified in Thane

SCTIMST design Chitra disinfection gateway, facemask disposal bin to fight Covid

PGI Chandigarh experts project that COVID may peak by mid-Sept; can infect 58 pc of country's population: Amarinder Singh.

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

COVID-19 becomes a lifeline for Lebanon’s status quo

The pandemic had succeeded where Lebanons ruling elite had failed getting protesters off the streets and giving the status quo a second chance....

Videos

Latest News

Coyotes furlough 50 percent of team personnel

The Arizona Coyotes reduced their staff by half Friday, attributing the move to the disruption of the NHL schedule caused by the coronavirus pandemic. The staff moves officially are considered a furlough that will last at least until June 3...

Drive-by confessions in Mexico due to virus restrictions

Catholic priests in Acapulco, a seaside resort in the south of Mexico, are offering drive-by confessions over Easter to avoid contributing to the spread of the new coronavirus. The Acapulco diocese has authorized priests in the Caleta neig...

The Beatles' handwritten 'Hey Jude' lyrics sell for $910,000 at auction

Artist Paul McCartneys handwritten lyrics to The Beatles hit song Hey Jude sold for 910,000 on Friday, nine times its original estimate, auction house Juliens Auctions said. A vintage bass drumhead with The Beatles logo that was used during...

Virus-infected Australian cruise ship arrives at Montevideo port: AFP

An Australian cruise ship stranded off the coast of Uruguay for two weeks with more than 100 people aboard infected with the new coronavirus arrived at the port of Montevideo on FridayAround 110 Australians and New Zealanders are due to be ...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2020