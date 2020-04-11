Left Menu
Reuters | Updated: 11-04-2020 09:23 IST | Created: 11-04-2020 09:23 IST
Paris, Toronto rally for victories in CDL's return

The Paris Legion and Toronto Ultra came from behind for wins Friday night as the Call of Duty League returned to action with online matches. The CDL was idle for just over a month after shutting down due to the coronavirus pandemic. All remaining homestands for the year were canceled, with the rest of the schedule to be completed strictly online.

Friday marked the start of Week 5, which would have been the Dallas Empire's home series. In the opening match, the Legion rallied past the Seattle Surge 3-2. The Ultra overtook the Florida Mutineers 3-2, the Chicago Huntsmen blanked the Minnesota R0KKR 3-0, and the Empire produced a 3-1 victory over the Los Angeles Guerrillas.

Seattle jumped in front 2-1 by taking Hackney Yard Hardpoint 250-171 and St. Petrograd Domination 163-154 surrounding a 6-1 Paris win on St. Petrograd Search and Destroy. The Legion then took Azhir Cave Hardpoint 250-164 and Gun Runner Search and Destroy 6-5 to pull out the series victory.

The Mutineers opened with a 250-122 win on Rammaza Hardpoint before the Ultra drew level with a 6-0 rout on Gun Runner Search and Destroy. Florida moved one win away from closing the series by claiming Gun Runner Domination 174-156, but Toronto rebounded to capture Hackney Yard Hardpoint 250-230 and Rammaza Search and Destroy 6-3.

The Huntsmen emerged with three relatively tight victories over the R0KKR, 250-239 on Rammaza Hardpoint, 6-5 on St. Petrograd Search and Destroy and 150-143 on Gun Runner Domination. Minnesota failed to close out the Search and Destroy round despite having a 5-0 lead. The Empire claimed Gun Runner Hardpoint 250-169 before the Guerrillas captured Aklov Peak Search and Destroy 6-3. Dallas closed out the series by taking Hackney Yard Domination 100-40 and Hackney Yard Hardpoint 250-244.

Toronto and Dallas will square off Saturday in a winners-bracket match, with the victor getting a direct berth into the Week 5 final on Sunday. Florida will face Los Angeles in the losers bracket, with the winner of that match to meet the Ultra-Empire loser. Paris and Chicago also will battle Saturday for a berth in the Week 5 final. The other losers-bracket matchup will have Seattle taking on Minnesota for the right to oppose the Legion-Huntsmen loser.

The weekend's champion will earn $50,000 and 50 CDL points, with the runner-up getting $30,000 and 30 CDL points. Week 5 prize pool:

1. $50,000, 50 CDL points 2. $30,000, 30 CDL points

3-4. $20,000, 20 CDL points 5-6. no prize money, 10 points

7-8. no prize money, no points Call of Duty League standings through Week 4:

T1. Atlanta FaZe, 90 points T1. Chicago Huntsmen, 90 points

3. Dallas Empire, 80 points 4. Minnesota R0KKR, 70 points

T5. Paris Legion, 50 points T5. Florida Mutineers, 50 points

7. London Royal Ravens, 40 points T8. OpTic Gaming Los Angeles, 20 points

T8. Seattle Surge, 20 points T10. Toronto Ultra, 10 points

T10. Los Angeles Guerrillas, 10 points T10. New York Subliners, 10 points

--Field Level Media

