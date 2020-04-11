Left Menu
Development News Edition

Cardinal George Pell pens Easter message on redemption

PTI | Sydney | Updated: 11-04-2020 16:11 IST | Created: 11-04-2020 15:37 IST
Cardinal George Pell pens Easter message on redemption
George Pell (File photo) Image Credit: Flickr

Cardinal George Pell has penned a letter in Australia's national newspaper just days after walking free from prison in which he says the Catholic Church has "cut out moral cancer" by facing down child sex abuse. The letter, published Saturday in The Weekend Australian, comes after the country's High Court on Tuesday quashed five counts against Pell of sexually abusing two 13-year-old choirboys in the 1990s, ending the most high-profile pedophilia case faced by the Catholic Church.

In the Easter message, titled: "In the suffering, we find redemption", Pell labels his initial conviction a disappointment but says he will turn the experience behind bars into spiritual energy. "I have just spent 13 months in jail for a crime I didn't commit, one disappointment after another," he wrote.

"The sexual abuse crisis damaged thousands of victims. From many points of view, the crisis is also bad for the Catholic Church, but we have painfully cut out moral cancer and this is good." The 78-year-old left Barwon Prison near Melbourne on Tuesday and has been staying at a seminary in the west of Sydney. A jury convicted Pell in December 2018 and the decision was upheld by a three-judge panel in Victoria state's Court of Appeal last August in a split verdict.

But the High Court's seven justices unanimously found the lower court had "failed to engage with the question of whether there remained a reasonable possibility that the offending had not taken place". After Pell's release, one of his accusers who cannot be named for legal reasons said he accepted the verdict but urged survivors of child sex abuse to keep coming forward.

"It is difficult in child sexual abuse matters to satisfy a criminal court that the offending has occurred beyond the shadow of a doubt," the man, known as Witness J, said in a statement on Wednesday. "It is a very high standard to meet a heavy burden."

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

Download The Devdiscourse News App for Latest News.

TRENDING

Mirzapur Season 2 plot: More actions, violence & avenge than Season 1

Govt school teacher suspended, booked for offensive post on social media in JK's Doda

Maha: 15 COVID-19 hotspots identified in Thane

SCTIMST design Chitra disinfection gateway, facemask disposal bin to fight Covid

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

COVID-19 becomes a lifeline for Lebanon’s status quo

The pandemic had succeeded where Lebanons ruling elite had failed getting protesters off the streets and giving the status quo a second chance....

Videos

Latest News

Spain's overnight coronavirus death toll at 510, lowest in 19 days

The number of coronavirus deaths in Spain fell for a third consecutive day on Saturday, with 510 fatalities reported in the past 24 hours -- the smallest overnight increase since March 23.Spains total death toll from COVID-19 disease rose t...

Govt says considering request to extend lockdown by 2 weeks: PM says focus now on 'jaan bhi, jahaan bhi'

The Centre is considering a request made by most states to extend the ongoing nationwide lockdown by two more weeks beyond April 14, government said on Saturday after Prime Minister Narendra Modi interacted with chief ministers and told the...

Coronavirus spreads at major Kazakh oilfield's worker camp

Twelve people have tested positive for the novel coronavirus at one of the worker camps located next to the giant Tengiz oilfield in Kazakhstan, its operator Tengizchevroil said on Saturday. The Chevron-led group, the central Asian nations ...

Iran says virus deaths rise 125 to 4,357

Iran on Saturday reported 125 new deaths from the novel coronavirus, raising the overall toll in the Middle Easts worst-hit country to 4,357. Health ministry spokesman Kianoush Jahanpour told a news conference that 1,837 new infections had ...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2020