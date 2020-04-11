Left Menu
Evil Geniuses, 'zews' officially join forces

Reuters | Updated: 11-04-2020 22:39 IST | Created: 11-04-2020 22:39 IST
Former MIBR head coach Wilton "zews" Prado has joined up with the Evil Geniuses' Counter-Strike: Global Offensive team, the organization announced over social media. "Please join us in welcoming @Zews to the Evil Geniuses family!" the organization wrote Friday on Twitter. "With a long and illustrious history as both a pro player and a coach, Zews has his sights set on the #1 spot in the ESL Pro League and beyond. #LIVEEVIL"

Evil Geniuses have been without a coach since releasing Chet "ImAPet" Singh last weekend following a reported conflict with Peter "stanislaw" Jarguz and Tarik "tarik" Celik. Zews, 32, guided Team Liquid for just over two years before being involved in a trade with MIBR in December 2018. MIBR sent Jake "Stewie2K" Yip to Team Liquid in exchange for Epitacio "TACO" de Melo and zews. According to HLTV.org, MIBR never finished better than a tie for third place in 22 events since the trade.

Back in 2016, zews coached Luminosity Gaming, later known as SK Gaming, to major titles in Columbus, Ohio, and Cologne, Germany. He guided Liquid to two A-Tier event championships but didn't lead the team to any major tournament victories. --Field Level Media

