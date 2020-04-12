Left Menu
Development News Edition

Gen.G, Orgless stay alive in Flashpoint playoffs

Reuters | Updated: 12-04-2020 04:02 IST | Created: 12-04-2020 04:02 IST
Gen.G, Orgless stay alive in Flashpoint playoffs

Gen.G Esports and Orgless each swept their matches on Saturday in the opening round of the lower bracket to stay alive in the Flashpoint 1 playoffs. Gen.G dispatched FunPlus Phoenix, and Orgless followed by downing Chaos Esports Club, both winning by a 2-0 margin in the best-of-three format.

Six Counter-Strike: Global Offensive teams remain in contention for the $500,000 winner's share of a $1 million prize pool, plus 1,400 BLAST Premier points. The runner-up team will pocket $250,000 and 700 BLAST Premier points. The 12-team tournament began March 13 at FACEIT Studio in Los Angeles, but with the state of California's stay-at-home order, action subsequently was moved online. All matches are best-of-three, including the final on April 19.

Gen.G opened Saturday with a rally on the opening map against FPX, coming back from a 9-6 halftime deficit to win Mirage 16-14. They claimed Inferno 16-10 to finish off the sweep. Orgless rallied from an even bigger deficit on the first map against Chaos, coming from 12-3 down at halftime to force overtime and ultimately win 19-17 on Train. Orgless then took Inferno 16-8 to close out the match.

Both teams will next play on Monday, against the losers of Sunday's upper semifinal matches. Gen.G await the loser of MAD Lions-Cloud9, while Orgless will face the loser of HAVU Gaming-MIBR. Flashpoint prize pool ($USD, BLAST Premier points)

1. $500,000, 1,400 points 2. $250,000, 700 points

3. $100,000, 525 points 4. $50,000, 300 points

5-6. $35,000, 175 points 7-8. $15,000, 88 points -- FunPlus Phoenix, Chaos Esports Club

9. c0ntact Gaming 10. Dignitas

11. Team Envy 12. Copenhagen Flames

--Field Level Media

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

Download The Devdiscourse News App for Latest News.

TRENDING

Health communication post-COVID 19: Need for new approaches and protocols to achieve resilience

IMF, World Bank aid aimed at helping countries battle pandemic

Merck Foundation marks World Health Day together with Mozambique First Lady to raise awareness on coronavirus

US marks record over 2,100 coronavirus deaths in one day: Johns Hopkins data

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Health communication post-COVID 19: Need for new approaches and protocols to achieve resilience

Health communication was never so important in controlling the disease outbreaks as it is in COVID 19 pandemic. The alarmingly increasing risk of misinformation through fake news on social media, termed as infodemic by the World Health Orga...

COVID-19 becomes a lifeline for Lebanon’s status quo

The pandemic had succeeded where Lebanons ruling elite had failed getting protesters off the streets and giving the status quo a second chance....

Videos

Latest News

Airlines want U.S. Treasury to scrap proposal to make some grant money repayable

Major U.S. airlines were urging Treasury officials and the federal governments outside advisers on Saturday to scrap or revise a proposal that would make part of the 25 billion earmarked by Congress to help keep workers on the payroll repay...

EG sweep FURIA, reach final at ESL Pro League NA

Evil Geniuses swept FURIA Esports on Saturday to reach the grand final of ESL Pro League Season 11s North American competition, setting up a third battle with Team Liquid. EG took the opening map of the best-of-three series, 16-10 on Vertig...

UK pleges 200 million pounds in aid to help stop second coronavirus wave

Britain said on Sunday it was pledging 200 million pounds 248 million to the World Health Organisation WHO and charities to help slow the spread of the coronavirus in vulnerable countries and so help prevent a second wave of infections. Mor...

N.Korea calls for stricter anti-epidemic measures

North Korea called for more strict and thorough countermeasures to ensure the safety of its citizens from the fast spreading coronavirus pandemic at a political bureau meeting of the ruling partys central committee, which was presided over ...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2020