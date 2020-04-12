Left Menu
Development News Edition

Secret rally, stay unbeaten at ESL One L.A. Europe

Reuters | Updated: 12-04-2020 06:08 IST | Created: 12-04-2020 06:08 IST
Secret rally, stay unbeaten at ESL One L.A. Europe

Team Secret fought back to beat Chicken Fighters 2-1 on Saturday and remain the only unbeaten team in Group B at the Europe-Commonwealth of Independent States region of the Dota 2 ESL One Los Angeles Online event. Chicken Fighters claimed the opener of the best-of-three series in 43 minutes, the first game Secret has dropped in the event after they swept their first three matches. But Secret responded with wins of 38 minutes and 25 minutes to take the series and improve to 4-0.

In other Group B matches Saturday, Team Spirit (3-1) moved into sole possession of second place in the group by rallying 2-1 past Team Liquid (0-4); Ninjas in Pyjamas (2-2) battled back for a 2-1 victory over Natus Vincere (2-2); and Alliance (2-2) fought off Team Unique (1-3) for a 2-1 win. Spirit dropped a 51-minute opening game to Liquid but rallied with wins of 31 minutes and 40 minutes.

NiP's comeback required even more effort. After they lost the opening game in 41 minutes, NiP survived a 94-minute battle to level the series and closed out Na'Vi with a 32-minute victory. Alliance see-sawed past Unique, taking the first game in 55 minutes and the last in 27, sandwiching a 35-minute loss in the second game.

The original ESL One Los Angeles event was altered due to the coronavirus pandemic, moving to an online format and splitting into five regional competitions. The other four regions (North America, South America, China and Southeast Asia) have already completed their tournaments. The $200,000 Europe-CIS region features 16 teams -- 15 direct invites and qualifier Chicken Fighters -- split into two groups that are fighting for eight total playoff spots. After the round-robin group stage, the top two teams from each group will advance to the upper bracket, with the third- and fourth-place teams heading to the lower bracket.

Each group will be in action every other day through April 16, with Group A playing its fourth round Sunday: Gambit Esports vs. B8

Nigma vs. HellRaisers OG vs. Virtus.pro

Vikin.gg vs. Cyber Legacy ESL One Los Angeles Online Europe-CIS standings through Saturday (map record in parentheses):

Group A 1. Virtus.pro: 4-0 (8-2)

2. OG: 3-1 (7-3) T3. HellRaisers: 2-2 (6-5)

T3. Team Nigma: 2-2 (4-5) T3. Vikin.gg: 2-2 (4-5)

T6. Gambit Esports: 1-3 (4-6) T6. B8: 1-3 (4-7)

T6. Cyber Legacy: 1-3 (3-7) Group B

1. Team Secret: 4-0 (8-1) 2. Team Spirit: 3-1 (7-5)

T3. Alliance: 2-2 (6-6) T3. Chicken Fighters: 2-2 (6-6)

T3. Ninjas in Pyjamas: 2-2 (5-6) T3. Natus Vincere: 2-2 (5-6)

7. Team Unique: 1-3 (5-7) 8. Team Liquid: 0-4 (3-8)

--Field Level Media

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

Download The Devdiscourse News App for Latest News.

TRENDING

Health communication post-COVID 19: Need for new approaches and protocols to achieve resilience

IMF, World Bank aid aimed at helping countries battle pandemic

Merck Foundation marks World Health Day together with Mozambique First Lady to raise awareness on coronavirus

US marks record over 2,100 coronavirus deaths in one day: Johns Hopkins data

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Health communication post-COVID 19: Need for new approaches and protocols to achieve resilience

Health communication was never so important in controlling the disease outbreaks as it is in COVID 19 pandemic. The alarmingly increasing risk of misinformation through fake news on social media, termed as infodemic by the World Health Orga...

COVID-19 becomes a lifeline for Lebanon’s status quo

The pandemic had succeeded where Lebanons ruling elite had failed getting protesters off the streets and giving the status quo a second chance....

Videos

Latest News

Secret rally, stay unbeaten at ESL One L.A. Europe

Team Secret fought back to beat Chicken Fighters 2-1 on Saturday and remain the only unbeaten team in Group B at the Europe-Commonwealth of Independent States region of the Dota 2 ESL One Los Angeles Online event. Chicken Fighters claimed t...

Cloud9 dominate Evil Geniuses, reach LCS final

Cloud9 jumped out to a fast lead and never let it go, topping Evil Geniuses 3-1 in the second round Saturday to advance to the grand final of the League of Legends North America-based League Championship Series spring playoffs. Cloud9 will ...

Penn State D Hults signs entry-level deal with Kings

Penn State defenseman Cole Hults will forgo his senior season after signing a two-year, entry-level deal with the Los Angeles Kings on Saturday. Both Hults and the team each announced the deal, with Hults writing on Twitter, Thanks to all m...

Brazil deficit jumps to 7% of GDP as coronavirus deaths mount

Brazils 2020 deficit is approaching 500 billion reais 96 billion, or 7 of gross domestic product, even before a state aid proposal of up to 222 billion reais to tackle the coronavirus is factored in, the economy ministry said on Saturday.In...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2020