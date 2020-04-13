Left Menu
Reuters | Updated: 13-04-2020 06:36 IST | Created: 13-04-2020 06:36 IST
Cloud9 swept, drops to 0-3 in BTS Pro Series: Americas

After playing in each of the first three days of the Dota 2 BTS Pro Series: Americas tournament, Cloud9 won't play again for three days. They can certainly use the break.

For the third straight day Sunday, Cloud9 failed to win a map, losing 2-0 to Thunder Predator to fall to 0-3 and remain in last place in the eight-team tournament. Playing the second of two matches on the day, Thunder Predator took the first map in 37 minutes, then won Map 2 in 38 minutes to top Cloud9 and improve to 2-1. Unlike Cloud9, Thunder Predator will play on Monday -- and Tuesday, as well.

In the first match Sunday, Evil Geniuses swept beastcoast 2-0 in less than 43 total minutes to move into first place at 2-0. The online Dota 2 event features eight teams competing for a $50,000 prize pool, with $21,000 going to the tournament winner.

All matches in the round-robin group stage are best-of-three. The top four teams will advance to the upper bracket in the double-elimination playoff format, while the fifth- and sixth-place teams gain entry into the lower bracket. The bottom two teams will be eliminated.

All playoff matches will be best-of three before the grand final on April 26, which will feature a best-of-five format. The action continues Monday with two matches:

Evil Geniuses vs. FURIA Esports beastcoast vs. Thunder Predator

BTS Pro Series: Americas standings through Sunday (map record in parentheses): 1. Evil Geniuses, 2-0 (4-1)

2. Thunder Predator, 2-1 (5-3) T3. business associates, 1-0 (2-0)

T3. CR4ZY, 1-0 (2-0) 5. Quincy Crew, 0-0 (0-0)

6. FURIA Esports, 0-1 (1-2) 7. beastcoast, 0-1 (0-2)

8. Cloud9, 0-3 (0-6) --Field Level Media

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

