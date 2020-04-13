Left Menu
Development News Edition

Macron set to warn France virus lockdown must go on

PTI | Paris | Updated: 13-04-2020 09:10 IST | Created: 13-04-2020 09:10 IST
Macron set to warn France virus lockdown must go on

President Emmanuel Macron is on Monday expected to warn France its lockdown to combat the coronavirus must go on for several more weeks at least, while also outlining how the country will recover from the crisis. At just after 8:00 pm (1800 GMT), Macron will give his third prime-time televised address to the nation on the epidemic from the Elysee palace. In his last, he announced the nationwide lockdown to slow the spread of the virus from March 17.

This speech will come after the first indications of a tentative easing of the crisis in France and that the lockdown is starting to have an effect, with the epidemic starting to plateau, albeit at a high level. France on Sunday reported a lower number of COVID-19 fatalities over the last 24 hours, with 315 deaths in hospital over the last day, compared with 345 the previous day.

Its total toll from the coronavirus epidemic, including those who have died in nursing homes, now stands at 14,393, the health ministry said. And for the fourth consecutive day in a row, the number of patients in intensive care fell with 35 fewer patients, making a total of 6,845 people needing such treatment.

But officials have warned that the situation remains serious -- especially in the Ile-de-France region around Paris -- with no rapid return to normal in sight. Macron will be looking to steer a careful line between warning France that an early relaxation of the lockdown could be disastrous, while reassuring people that the government has a plan to get the country back to normal.

The lockdown has confined the French to their homes for almost a month, with only brief trips allowed outside for shopping and other essential errands. Sources said Macron would announce that the lockdown must be extended beyond its current April 15 expiration date until well into May.

The Journal du Dimanche newspaper reported that the restrictions could continue until the end of May, with schools only reopening with the new academic year in September. A source close to Macron told AFP that he should speak in terms of a date during May for the end of the lockdown, but after the May 8-10 holiday weekend.

The date should be "long enough away so everyone understands the effort that still needs to be made but sufficiently close to sketch out how France will look afterwards". He is not expected to issue rulings on specific questions, such as whether the wearing of masks in public should become generalised, or on tracing and testing.

The source added that so far there had been no decision on keeping schools closed until September..

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

Download The Devdiscourse News App for Latest News.

TRENDING

SEZs urges govt to permit sale of goods in domestic mkt at discounted import duty

Boris Johnson says UK 'will defeat' coronavirus after leaving hospital

Pope calls for reduction or forgiveness of poor nations' debt

Nagpur: 4 of 14 new coronavirus patients Nizamuddin attendees

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Hospitality post-COVID 19: Adapting quickly to better serve customers for revival

Hotels being used as quarantine centers is positively impacting consumer sentiment regarding the sectors ability to handle the pandemic....

Healthcare communication post-COVID 19: Need for new approaches and protocols to achieve resilience

Health communication was never so important in controlling the disease outbreaks as it is in COVID 19 pandemic. The alarmingly increasing risk of misinformation through fake news on social media, termed as infodemic by the World Health Orga...

COVID-19 becomes a lifeline for Lebanon’s status quo

The pandemic had succeeded where Lebanons ruling elite had failed getting protesters off the streets and giving the status quo a second chance....

Videos

Latest News

Trio of young stars dominate in MLB The Show Players League

Baseballs young stars dominated Day 3 of the MLB The Show Players League on Sunday, as Bo Bichette Toronto, Fernando Tatis Jr. San Diego and Jeff McNeil New York Mets each went 3-1. Bichette started off 3-0, beating Ryne Stanek and the Miam...

Ex-Chelsea star Drogba offers hospital in virus fight

Former Chelsea forward Didier Drogba has offered his hospital in his native Ivory Coast to the fight against the coronavirus pandemic, a local politician said. Drogba, who scored 65 goals in 105 appearances for his country and won the Champ...

COVID-19: 59 Indians among 233 new cases in Singapore

Fifty-nine Indians are among 233 new coronavirus cases reported in Singapore, taking the total number of COVID-19 patients in the city-state to 2,532, the Health Ministry has said. Of the new cases, 51 are linked to known clusters while 15 ...

Andrea Bocelli performs live from Milan cathedral on Easter Sunday

Italian music icon Andrea Bocelli delivered an inspiring live performance from an empty Milan cathedral as he aimed to spread joy and hope in the times of the coronavirus on Easter Sunday. Italy is the worst hit country in Europe with over ...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2020