PRESS DIGEST- Financial Times - April 14

Headlines

- BP tests offshore oil and gas workers for coronavirus https://on.ft.com/3cl1bUt - Labour party to probe leaked anti-Semitism report https://on.ft.com/3cfepll

- Tottenham Hotspur makes U-turn on tapping furlough scheme https://on.ft.com/2xqWn0Q Overview

- BP Plc has started coronavirus testing for its North Sea workers despite British governments' concerns regarding shortage of supplies and laboratory capacity. - Labour Party has started an investigation into a leaked document that revealed party's actions for complaints against anti-Semitism.

- Tottenham Hotspur has reversed its decision to furlough non-playing staff during coronavirus on Monday. (Compiled by Bengaluru newsroom)

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

