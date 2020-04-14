PRESS DIGEST- Financial Times - April 14

PRESS DIGEST- Financial Times - April 14Reuters | Updated: 14-04-2020 07:16 IST | Created: 14-04-2020 07:16 IST
The following are the top stories in the Financial Times.
- BP tests offshore oil and gas workers for coronavirus https://on.ft.com/3cl1bUt - Labour party to probe leaked anti-Semitism report https://on.ft.com/3cfepll
- Tottenham Hotspur makes U-turn on tapping furlough scheme https://on.ft.com/2xqWn0Q Overview
- BP Plc has started coronavirus testing for its North Sea workers despite British governments' concerns regarding shortage of supplies and laboratory capacity. - Labour Party has started an investigation into a leaked document that revealed party's actions for complaints against anti-Semitism.
- Tottenham Hotspur has reversed its decision to furlough non-playing staff during coronavirus on Monday. (Compiled by Bengaluru newsroom)
