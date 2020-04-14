Left Menu
Spain's virus death toll tops 18,000: official

14-04-2020
Spain's virus death toll tops 18,000: official

Spain reported Tuesday 567 deaths from the new coronavirus, a slight increase after a one day decline, bringing the total number of fatalities to 18,056 --- officially the third highest in the world behind the United States and Italy

The number of new infections rose by 1.8 percent to 172,541 cases, according to the health ministry, the smallest increase since the country imposed a nationwide lockdown on March 14 to curb the spread of the virus.(AFP) RUPRUP

