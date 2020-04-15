'Not the time to reduce the resources' of WHO: UN chief

'Not the time to reduce the resources' of WHO: UN chiefPTI | United Nations | Updated: 15-04-2020 06:54 IST | Created: 15-04-2020 06:54 IST
It is "not the time to reduce the resources for the operations of the World Health Organization or any other humanitarian organization in the fight against the virus," United Nations Secretary General Antonio Guterres said Tuesday
"It is my belief that the World Health Organization must be supported, as it is absolutely critical to the world's efforts to win the war against COVID-19," he said, after US President Donald Trump announced earlier that his country would cut off funding to the UN health body for mishandling the coronavirus pandemic.
(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)
Download The Devdiscourse News App for Latest News.
- READ MORE ON:
- World Health Organization
- Antonio Guterres
- Donald Trump
- United Nations
- COVID
ALSO READ
UN Security Council many meet soon to discuss COVID-19, says Secy Gen Antonio Guterres
Trump says US putting 'hold' on funding to World Health Organization.
Trump halts World Health Organization funding amid coronavirus pandemic
Trump announces funding halt to World Health Organization
Trump says halting World Health Organization funding over its handling of virus