Left Menu
Development News Edition

More than two dozen killed in DR Congo militia attacks

PTI | Beni | Updated: 15-04-2020 17:03 IST | Created: 15-04-2020 17:03 IST
More than two dozen killed in DR Congo militia attacks

More than two dozen people have been killed in two separate attacks in eastern DR Congo, a region in the grip of militia violence, officials said Wednesday. "CODECO assailants attacked the people of the village of Koli while they were asleep, killing 22 civilians," said Adel Alingi, head of the Djugu administrative region in Ituri province, referring to an armed group targeting the Hema ethnic community.

The raid took place overnight Saturday-Sunday. "All (of the dead) were from the Hema community," Alingi told AFP, adding that the motive for the attack remained unclear.

"The people of the village have fled for their lives," he said. In the second attack on Tuesday, two soldiers, a civilian and five members of the Allied Democratic Forces (ADF) militia were killed in Beni, in neighbouring North Kivu province, the army's regional spokesman, Anthony Mualushayi, told AFP.

CODECO -- whose official name is Cooperative for the Development of Congo -- is an armed political-religious sect in Ituri drawn from the Lendu ethnic group. Conflict between the Lendu, mainly farmers, and the Hema, herders and traders, has a long history in the gold- and oil-rich province.

Tens of thousands were killed between 1999 and 2003. According to the UN, most victims were targeted because they were Hema. The conflict has reignited in recent years.

More than than 700 people have been killed in Ituri since late 2017, a UN report said in January, adding that some of deaths might constitute a "crime against humanity." The ADF began as an Islamist-rooted rebel group in Uganda that opposed President Yoweri Museveni. It then fell back to North Kivu, DR Congo's border province with Uganda, during the Congo Wars of the 1990s.

Since October 2014, the group has been accused of killing more than 1,000 civilians. Hundreds died in bloodletting that began last October, in apparent reprisal for an army offensive against the ADF.

The army has claimed a string of successes, saying it has "destroyed all the ADF strongholds" in the forest and jungle around Beni, and killed five of six known rebel leaders..

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

Download The Devdiscourse News App for Latest News.

TRENDING

One Punch Man Season 3 release time, Saitama continues as protagonist, What more we know

Secretary Pompeo thanks Ethiopian Airlines for providing flights to Americans

Money Heist Season 5: Release date, Will Manila kill Arturo? Fan's Theory

Tata Sky and Airtel DTH operators agree to air Swayam Prabha DTH channels

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Lockdown effective to control COVID 19 outbreak revealed data analysis

Comparative data analysis of COVID 19 cases in five major countries China, the US, Germany, Italy and India, reveal that timely lockdown has been effective in controlling the outbreak of disease. ...

Videos

Latest News

BMW Group India Pledges its Commitment Towards Fighting the COVID-19 Pandemic

Gurgaon, Haryana, India Business Wire India Participation in creation of isolation ward at Government General Hospital, Chengalpattu near BMW Group Plant Chennai. Critical care equipment and services for medical facilities. Personal Pro...

Lockdown 2: Relaxation to help bring liquidity in market, says JSW Steel

Welcoming the fresh guidelines for the second phase of lockdown, JSW Steel on Wednesday said the renewed measures will help restart economic activity and allow liquidity in the market. As per the fresh government guidelines issued on Wednes...

Six arrested for cow slaughter in Nepal

Six persons were arrested on Wednesday for allegedly slaughtering a cow in central Nepal, police said. Cow is the national animal of Nepal and its slaughter is strictly prohibited in the country.According to police, the six persons were arr...

VP Naidu advises Govt to facilitate smooth conduct of farming activities

The Vice President of India, Shri M Venkaiah Naidu today asked the Centre and State Governments to accord top priority to farmers and agriculture during the lockdown and advised them to facilitate the smooth conduct of farming activities an...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2020