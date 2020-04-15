Left Menu
Development News Edition

12 Indians tested for coronavirus in Nepal

PTI | Kathmandu | Updated: 15-04-2020 19:26 IST | Created: 15-04-2020 19:26 IST
12 Indians tested for coronavirus in Nepal

Twelve Indian nationals, who participated in the Tabligi Jamaat congregation in Delhi last month, were tested for coronavirus in Nepal on Wednesday after they were found taking shelter in a mosque, according to a media report. According to the lockdown regulations, all foreign nationals must self-quarantine and not visit public places.

The Indian Muslim men were initially taken in police custody after it was reported that they were taking shelter in a mosque in eastern Nepal's Udayur district. Swab samples of the men were collected for COVID-19 tests and they have been quarantined, Setopati newsportal quoted Assistant Chief District Administrator of Udaypur Bhimprasad Bhattarai as saying.

The Indian nationals had taken part in the Tabligi Jamaat congregation in Delhi before entering Nepal in March. At least 9,000 people participated in the religious congregation in Nizamuddin last month, which has become the biggest hotspot for the spread of coronavirus in India. The Nepal Health Ministry said swab tests for coronavirus have been conducted on 6,871 individuals.

In Nepal, 16 people have so far tested positive for coronavirus and one of them has recovered. The remaining 15 are undergoing treatment. Meanwhile, the police arrested a 21-year-old man from Surkhet district for spreading rumours regarding coronavirus. Prem Bika, a resident of Dailekh district, was arrested for a misleading post on Facebook that a coronavirus case was reported in Surkhet district.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

Download The Devdiscourse News App for Latest News.

TRENDING

One Punch Man Season 3 release time, Saitama continues as protagonist, What more we know

Secretary Pompeo thanks Ethiopian Airlines for providing flights to Americans

Money Heist Season 5: Release date, Will Manila kill Arturo? Fan's Theory

Tata Sky and Airtel DTH operators agree to air Swayam Prabha DTH channels

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Lockdown effective to control COVID 19 outbreak revealed data analysis

Comparative data analysis of COVID 19 cases in five major countries China, the US, Germany, Italy and India, reveal that timely lockdown has been effective in controlling the outbreak of disease. ...

Videos

Latest News

SpiceJet flight to bring medical supplies to India from Shanghai

SpiceJet Airlines on Wednesday said that one of its flights has landed in Shanghai and is being loaded with critical medical supplies to be transported back to India.SG 7016 has just touched down in Shanghai, and is now being loaded with cr...

Bangladeshi national arrested along IB in J-K's Samba district

A Bangladeshi national was arrested by security forces along the International Border IB in Jammu and Kashmirs Samba district, officials said. He was apprehended in an area under the Narayanpur Border Out Post in the district, they said.The...

COVID-19: IMF disburses US$115.1 million to help Chad meet payment needs

The IMF executive board approved the disbursement of US115.1 million to Chad to be drawn under the Rapid Credit Facility the outbreak of COVID-19 and the drop in international oil prices are having a severe economic and social impact on Cha...

Realtors urge Maha govt to reduce stamp duty by 1 pc for 4 months

Developers association Credai-MCHI on Wednesday urged the Maharashtra government to reduce stamp duty to 1 per cent for the next four months to spur demand in the real estate sector amid the Covid-19 crisis. It also sought a stimulus pack...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2020