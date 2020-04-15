12 Indians tested for coronavirus in Nepal

Twelve Indian nationals, who participated in the Tabligi Jamaat congregation in Delhi last month, were tested for coronavirus in Nepal on Wednesday after they were found taking shelter in a mosque, according to a media report. According to the lockdown regulations, all foreign nationals must self-quarantine and not visit public places.

The Indian Muslim men were initially taken in police custody after it was reported that they were taking shelter in a mosque in eastern Nepal's Udayur district. Swab samples of the men were collected for COVID-19 tests and they have been quarantined, Setopati newsportal quoted Assistant Chief District Administrator of Udaypur Bhimprasad Bhattarai as saying.

The Indian nationals had taken part in the Tabligi Jamaat congregation in Delhi before entering Nepal in March. At least 9,000 people participated in the religious congregation in Nizamuddin last month, which has become the biggest hotspot for the spread of coronavirus in India. The Nepal Health Ministry said swab tests for coronavirus have been conducted on 6,871 individuals.

In Nepal, 16 people have so far tested positive for coronavirus and one of them has recovered. The remaining 15 are undergoing treatment. Meanwhile, the police arrested a 21-year-old man from Surkhet district for spreading rumours regarding coronavirus. Prem Bika, a resident of Dailekh district, was arrested for a misleading post on Facebook that a coronavirus case was reported in Surkhet district.

