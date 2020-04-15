Woman killed as police fires in air to control scuffle over aid-distribution in Karachi

A 32-year-old woman was killed in police firing on Wednesday when they were trying to control a fight among volunteers of two welfare organisations distributing aid to coronavirus-affected people in a slum in Karachi. Four police officials have been arrested for resorting to aerial firing in Karachi's low-lying Basti area, said Station House Officer (SHO) Shakir Hussain.

He said the ration was being distributed without the district administration being informed. The SHO said proper arrangements were not made for the aid to be distributed and in the confusion a scuffle broke out between the volunteers of the welfare groups.

A police team arrived at the spot to control the situation and four officials resorted to aerial firing. One of the bullets hit Nafesa who was standing near the window of her home.

According to the police, Nafesa sustained a head wound and was taken to a private hospital where she was declared dead. The coronavirus lockdown has caused unprecedented job loss for daily wagers in Pakistan. Many welfare organizations and philanthropists have been distributing ration and in many cases skirmishes have broken out due to severe rush.

Sindh province has so far recorded 1,668 positive coronavirus cases with 42 deaths. On Wednesday, six deaths were reported in the province, most from capital Karachi where areas in 11 Union Councils have been declared as coronavirus hotspots. The authorities have been sealed off these locations. The Pakistan government on Tuesday announced the lockdown would be extended for another two weeks with some relaxations. Prime Minister Imran Khan has reiterated the need for social distancing to tackle the coronavirus pandemic, at the same time he has called for the protecting of the poor with supply of necessities.

The coronavirus, which originated in Pakistan's Wuhan city, has claimed 107 lives and infected nearly 6,000 in Pakistan so far.

