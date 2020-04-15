Left Menu
Development News Edition

Regret US President's decision to order halt in funding to WHO: D-G Tedros

The World Health Organisation (WHO) has regretted the decision of US President Donald Trump to order stopping the funding to the UN's global health body.

ANI | Geneva | Updated: 15-04-2020 22:24 IST | Created: 15-04-2020 22:24 IST
Regret US President's decision to order halt in funding to WHO: D-G Tedros
WHO D-G Tedros Adhanom Ghebreyesus. Image Credit: ANI

The World Health Organisation (WHO) has regretted the decision of US President Donald Trump to order stopping the funding to the UN's global health body. "The United States of America has been a longstanding and generous friend to the WHO, and we hope it will continue to be so. We regret the decision of the President of the United States to order a halt in funding to the World Health Organisation," said its Director-General Tedros Adhanom Ghebreyesus on Wednesday.

"WHO is reviewing the impact on our work of any withdrawal of US funding and will work with our partners to fill any financial gaps we face and to ensure our work continues uninterrupted," he said. The US President, who has repeatedly criticised the UN health body over its handling of the coronavirus pandemic, announced the decision on Tuesday.

Tedros pointed out that WHO is not only fighting COVID-19. "We are also working to address polio, measles, malaria, Ebola, HIV, tuberculosis, malnutrition, cancer, diabetes, mental health, and many other diseases and conditions," he said.

The WHO has faced criticism for buying the official position of the Chinese government regarding the pandemic. Calling for unity against a common threat, the WHO D-G said: "In due course, the WHO's performance in tackling this pandemic will be reviewed by WHO's Member States and the independent bodies that are in place to ensure transparency and accountability. This is part of the usual process put in place by our Member States."

"No doubt, areas for improvement will be identified and there will be lessons for all of us to learn. But for now, our focus - my focus - is on stopping this virus and saving lives." Tedros informed that three vaccines have already started clinical trials.

"Three vaccines have already started clinical trials. More than 70 others are in development, and we're working with partners to accelerate the development, production and distribution of vaccines," he said. (ANI)

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

Download The Devdiscourse News App for Latest News.

TRENDING

One Punch Man Season 3 release time, Saitama continues as protagonist, What more we know

Money Heist Season 5: Release date, Will Manila kill Arturo? Fan's Theory

Secretary Pompeo thanks Ethiopian Airlines for providing flights to Americans

Tata Sky and Airtel DTH operators agree to air Swayam Prabha DTH channels

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Lockdown effective to control COVID 19 outbreak revealed data analysis

Comparative data analysis of COVID 19 cases in five major countries China, the US, Germany, Italy and India, reveal that timely lockdown has been effective in controlling the outbreak of disease. ...

Videos

Latest News

Harsh Vardhan exhorts WHO officials, native doctors to eradicate COVID-19 as they did to polio, small pox

Union Health Minister Harsh Vardhan on Wednesday held a video conference with WHO officials and exhorted hem to work jointly with their Indian counterparts to eradicate the coronavirus malady just like they stamped out polio and small pox f...

Hard to say why COVID-19 cases not levelling off at same rate across Britain - science adviser

It is hard to say why the number of people in hospital beds with COVID-19 is dropping faster in London than elsewhere in Britain, a government science adviser said on Wednesday. Angela McLean, Deputy Chief Scientific Adviser to the governme...

Centre promises helpline number for medical staff

The Supreme Court on Wednesday disposed of the petitions in connection with the case of providing better facilities to deal with COVID-19 crisis after the Centre submitted that a helpline number will be generated for grievances of medical s...

Decision on relaxation of restrictions after Apr 21: Baghel

Chhattisgarh Chief Minister Bhupesh Baghel on Wednesday said the lockdown to contain coronavirus will continue in the state, while the decision on relaxation of restrictions will be taken after reviewing the situation on April 21. In a vide...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2020