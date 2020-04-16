Gen.G clinch top seed in LCK playoffs

Gen.G came back from a game down to beat KT Rolster 2-1 and win the regular-season title in the League Champions Korea 2020 spring split. Gen.G (14-4) will be the top seed in the playoffs, earning direct entry into the best-of-five finals. KT Rolster (10-8) held on to fourth place despite the loss.

T1 (14-4), which continue to battle for the second seed, swept the Afreeca Freecs (7-11). DAMWON Gaming (9-9) topped SANDBOX Gaming (5-13) by a 2-1 margin to secure the fifth and final playoff spot. The spring season concludes Thursday with two matches:

--Griffin vs. Hanwha Life Esports --APK Prince vs. DragonX

The playoffs are single-elimination format. The second- and third-place teams receive playoff byes. All playoff matches until the finals will be best-of-three format. The winner clinches a berth in the 2020 Mid-Season Invitational. The event will include the top teams from every League of Legends region.

League of Legends LCK 2020 spring season standings, through Wednesday, with win-loss records and game-winning percentage: x-1. Gen.G, 14-4, 70 percent

x-2. T1, 14-4, 67 percent x-3. DragonX, 13-4, 67 percent

x-4. KT Rolster, 10-8, 52 percent x-5. DAMWON Gaming, 9-9, 51 percent

6. Afreeca Freecs, 7-11, 41 percent 7. APK Prince, 6-11, 40 percent

8. Hanwha Life Esports, 6-11, 40 percent 9. SANDBOX Gaming, 5-13, 36 percent

10. Griffin, 4-13, 33 percent x-Clinched playoff berth

