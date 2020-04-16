Entertainment News Roundup: Cannes Film Festival will not be held this year in original form; Clinton, Fallon join star-studded podcast and more

Following is a summary of current entertainment news briefs.

Cannes Film Festival will not be held this year in 'its original form': organizers

The Cannes Film Festival will not be held this year in "its original form" due to the coronavirus, organizers said on Tuesday. The festival will nevertheless be made "real" in 2020, "in a way or another", they added in a statement.

Hillary Clinton, Jimmy Fallon join star-studded commencement podcast for sheltering graduates

Hillary Clinton, Jimmy Fallon, John Legend and Eli Manning are among more than two dozen personalities who will offer words of wisdom via podcast to high school and college graduates sheltering at home due to the coronavirus outbreak, organizers said on Tuesday. IHeart Media Inc said it will debut the podcast called "Commencement: Speeches for the Class of 2020" on May 15. Graduations that typically take place in May and June have been canceled as Americans stay home to slow the spread of the novel coronavirus.

Comcast's Peacock to launch with limited original shows amid coronavirus

NBCUniversal's long-awaited streaming service, Peacock, will launch free to some Comcast Corp customers on Wednesday with a limited slate of new content, as productions for its original programming have been halted amid the global coronavirus pandemic. Peacock will promote its library of existing TV shows and movies like "30 Rock" and "Jurassic Park" as Americans seek out "comforting and familiar" content as they grapple with life during the pandemic, Comcast executives told a news conference call on Tuesday.

U.S. movie theater operators aim for a late-summer blockbuster season

U.S. movie theater operators, who were forced to shut their doors in March to help slow the coronavirus spread, are aiming to welcome back crowds across the country by late July for a belated kickoff to the summer movie season. Ahead of that, operators are considering a transition period when they open some locations in parts of the United States where the novel coronavirus outbreak is receding fastest. That could start as early as mid-June, said Patrick Corcoran, spokesman for the National Association of Theatre Owners, though he called any timeline "very tentative."

Lunch with A-Rod, serenade by Bieber as #allinchallenge on coronavirus takes off

Leonardo DiCaprio is offering a walk-on role in his next movie, Justin Bieber says he will serenade the winner in their hometown, and Ellen DeGeneres is offering one lucky American the chance to co-host an episode of "The Ellen Show." Former New York Yankees star Alex Rodriguez, offering a one-on-one batting lesson and lunch, and National Football League quarterback Tom Brady, whose offer is a private workout, are also among dozens of celebrities taking part in the #AllInChallenge, to raise money to help feed Americans affected by the coronavirus outbreak.

Taylor Swift, Oprah join huge global event to celebrate coronavirus workers

Taylor Swift, Jennifer Lopez and Oprah Winfrey have joined a global broadcast special telecast this weekend that will recognize the efforts of workers on the front lines of the coronavirus outbreak, organizers said on Tuesday. The "One World Together at Home" event, a combination of music, comedy and stories from doctors, nurses and grocery workers, also announced an additional six-hour streaming event that will include appearances by major sports stars, including British Formula One racing champion Lewis Hamilton, U.S. women's World Cup soccer player Megan Rapinoe, World Cup skier Lindsey Vonn and dozens of other singers, actors and social media influencers.

