Left Menu
Development News Edition

EasyJet CEO sees flying restarting with empty middle seats

Reuters | London | Updated: 16-04-2020 12:18 IST | Created: 16-04-2020 12:04 IST
EasyJet CEO sees flying restarting with empty middle seats
Representative Image Image Credit: Wikipedia

The chief executive of EasyJet said when flying restarts after the coronavirus crisis recedes planes are likely to operate with the middle seat empty due to social distancing regulations.

He also told reporters on a call on Thursday that the airline would stay cash positive in the event that its fleet was forced to stay grounded for nine months, and should the grounding last longer, it would be able to seek additional funding.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

Download The Devdiscourse News App for Latest News.

TRENDING

Money Heist Season 5: Release date, Will Manila kill Arturo? Fan's Theory

Bat coronavirus mutated to infect humans : ICMR cites Chinese research

Prison Break Season 6: Dominic Purcell posts message on Instagram on its making

JSPL bags export order to supply 12,000 tonnes of rail blooms to France

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Advertising post-COVID 19: Disruption to change dynamics, increased focus on ROMI

... ...

Sensationalization of predictions on COVID 19 pandemic by media competing with fake news

Sensational presentation of COVID 19 predictions in a section of media exposes their desperate attempts to be in limelight. Although the scientists are updating data and revising predictions in light of changing response of the governments ...

Lockdown effective to control COVID 19 outbreak revealed data analysis

Comparative data analysis of COVID 19 cases in five major countries China, the US, Germany, Italy and India, reveal that timely lockdown has been effective in controlling the outbreak of disease. ...

Videos

Latest News

IMF boss says UK should seek longer Brexit transition

Britain should ask for an extension to its post-Brexit transition period to ease uncertainty at a time when the world economy is being hammered by the coronavirus pandemic, the head of the International Monetary Fund said.It is tough as it ...

Dutch new unemployment claims soar 42% as coronavirus measures bite

The number of people filing for unemployment benefits in the Netherlands soared 42 in March as many businesses were shut down in an attempt to contain the spread of the coronavirus in the country. The Dutch federal employment agency on Thur...

East Timor says coronavirus cases more than double to 18

East Timor confirmed on Thursday 10 more cases of coronavirus, taking its tally to 18, said Odete Maria Viegas, an official of the countrys crisis management centre.The southeast Asian nation reported its first case on March 21 but has not ...

Sharon Stone blasts 'misogynistic era' of 1990s Hollywood

Hollywood star Sharon Stone says Hollywood was rife with misogyny when she entered the showbiz over two decades ago. The 62-year-old actor said she was criticised for her appearance at a time when the MeToo movement wasnt even in sight.When...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2020