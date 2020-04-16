Left Menu
Development News Edition

Pompeo dials top Chinese diplomat; seeks transparency on COVID-19 outbreak

PTI | Washington DC | Updated: 16-04-2020 16:27 IST | Created: 16-04-2020 16:27 IST
Pompeo dials top Chinese diplomat; seeks transparency on COVID-19 outbreak

US Secretary of State Mike Pompeo spoke to China's diplomat to underscore the Trump administration's demand for "full transparency and information sharing" from China about the origins and spread of the novel coronavirus, his spokesperson said. Pompeo’s phone call to Yang Jiechi, Director of the Office of Foreign Affairs of the Communist Party of China, came a day after US President Donald Trump announced to halt the funding to World Health Organization alleging that it sided with China on the coronavirus issue and mislead the world. “The Secretary stressed the need for full transparency and information sharing to combat the COVID-19 pandemic and prevent future outbreaks,” State Department spokesperson Morgan Ortagus said on Wednesday. Pompeo has repeatedly accused Beijing of covering up the scale of the coronaviurs outbreak in the early days in the central Chinese city of Wuhan.

During the call, he also noted the aid the American people delivered to the people of China in January - and continue to offer - and the high importance the US attaches to China’s facilitation of medical supply exports to meet critical demand in the United States. The US has over 639,000 confirmed Covid-19 cases and over 30,900 deaths. “The two sides confirmed their commitment to defeat the COVID-19 outbreak and restore global health and prosperity,” Ortagus said.

Pompeo “stressed the need for full transparency and information sharing to combat the COVID-19 pandemic and prevent future outbreaks,” the department said in a statement. Earlier, Pompeo told Fox News on Tuesday that China did not give Americans access when it was needed the most in the beginning of the outbreak in the central Chinese city of Wuhan.

Pompeo also criticised the WHO for taking an awfully long time in declaring the COVID-19 a global pandemic. The deadly disease has infected over 2,072,000 people and killed 137,600 people across the world..

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

Download The Devdiscourse News App for Latest News.

TRENDING

Money Heist Season 5: Release date, Will Manila kill Arturo? Fan's Theory

Prison Break Season 6: Dominic Purcell posts message on Instagram on its making

Bat coronavirus mutated to infect humans : ICMR cites Chinese research

JSPL bags export order to supply 12,000 tonnes of rail blooms to France

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Advertising post-COVID 19: Disruption to change dynamics, increased focus on ROMI

... ...

Sensationalization of predictions on COVID 19 pandemic by media competing with fake news

Sensational presentation of COVID 19 predictions in a section of media exposes their desperate attempts to be in limelight. Although the scientists are updating data and revising predictions in light of changing response of the governments ...

Lockdown effective to control COVID 19 outbreak revealed data analysis

Comparative data analysis of COVID 19 cases in five major countries China, the US, Germany, Italy and India, reveal that timely lockdown has been effective in controlling the outbreak of disease. ...

Videos

Latest News

Founder of easyJet calls for CEO and chairman to go

The founder and biggest shareholder of easyJet said he would call for the removal of the low cost airlines chief executive and chairman in an escalation of his long-simmering row with management.Stelios Haji-Ioannou said he would call at a ...

DRDO shifts PPE testing facility to INMAS Delhi to overcome time delays

To overcome the time delays and swift delivery of Personal Protective Equipment PPE and masks, Defence Research and Development Organisation DRDO has shifted the testing facility from Defence Research Development Establishment DRDE, Gwalior...

GM Gujrathi sets his sight on next Candidates event

He did live commentary during this editions Candidates Chess in Russia but GM Vidit Gujrathi is now aiming be a part of the next edition along with an entry in world s top-10 rankings. The Candidates event was cancelled due to the COVD-19 p...

Recipe for disaster: Vietnam embraces kitchen nightmares in lockdown

Burnt bread, collapsed cakes and inedible potatoes the kitchen failures of Vietnamese families in self-isolation are being shared online, with hundreds of thousands joining a Facebook group to commiserate over their culinary catastrophes. W...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2020