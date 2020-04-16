Odd News Roundup: Sex toy sales take off amid Colombia's coronavirus quarantine and more

Odd News Roundup: Sex toy sales take off amid Colombia's coronavirus quarantine and moreDevdiscourse News Desk | Updated: 16-04-2020 18:50 IST | Created: 16-04-2020 18:26 IST
Following is a summary of current odd news briefs.
Sex toy sales take off amid Colombia's coronavirus quarantine
Gerson Monje holds up his cellphone to proudly show off his online sex shop. A red banner reading "sold out!" is plastered across half of the products. While most Colombian businesses suffer during a five-week lockdown meant to curb the spread of the coronavirus, one online industry has seen an explosion in sales in the usually conservative country: sex toys are flying off virtual shelves.
