Left Menu
Development News Edition

Macron says things 'happened we don't know about' in China virus handling

PTI | Paris | Updated: 17-04-2020 00:14 IST | Created: 17-04-2020 00:14 IST
Macron says things 'happened we don't know about' in China virus handling

French President Emmanuel Macron said there were grey areas in China's handling of the coronavirus outbreak and that things "happened that we don't know about", speaking in an interview with the Financial Times published Thursday

"Let's not be so naive as to say it's been much better at handling this," he said of China's management of the outbreak

"We don't know. There are clearly things that have happened that we don't know about."(AFP) PMSPMS

TRENDING

NCERT's alternative academic calendar released to provide guidelines to teachers

Killing Eve Season 3 episode 2 synopsis revealed, Is the series on Netflix in UK?

Bosch India pledges Rs 50 cr to combat COVID-19 spread

CyCord issues advisory on secure use of ZOOM meeting platform

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Advertising post-COVID 19: Disruption to change dynamics, increased focus on ROMI

... ...

Sensationalization of predictions on COVID 19 pandemic by media competing with fake news

Sensational presentation of COVID 19 predictions in a section of media exposes their desperate attempts to be in limelight. Although the scientists are updating data and revising predictions in light of changing response of the governments ...

Lockdown effective to control COVID 19 outbreak revealed data analysis

Comparative data analysis of COVID 19 cases in five major countries China, the US, Germany, Italy and India, reveal that timely lockdown has been effective in controlling the outbreak of disease. ...

Videos

Latest News

Over 90 health officials, 20 police personnel test positive for COVID-19 in MP

Over 90 officials from the health department and 20 from police department have tested positive for COVID-19 in Bhopal till Thursday, said District Collector Tarun Pithode. More than 90 officials from the health department and 20 from polic...

Gujarat Biotechnology Research Centre does sequencing of coronavirus genome that causes COVID-19

Gujarat Biotechnology Research Centre has done the sequencing of the whole genome of the coronavirus that causes COVID-19, said Jayanti Ravi, Principal Secretary-Health in the state government. This will be helpful in tracking origin, drug ...

Girls in Punjab's Hoshiarpur make homemade masks in battle against COVID-19

A group of girls in a village in Hoshiarpur are contributing to the fight against COVID-19 by making masks for local residents, migrant workers and those supplying essential commodities. Alka, second-year MA Hindi student, said that the gro...

As economic pain deepens, protesters pushing back on U.S. stay-at-home orders

As sweeping stay-at-home orders in 42 U.S. states to combat the coronavirus have shuttered businesses, disrupted lives and decimated the economy, protesters have begun taking to the streets to urge governors to rethink the restrictions.A fe...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2020