Some US states ready to start reopening 'literally tomorrow': Trump

Washington [US], April 17 (Sputnik/ANI): Some US states already meet criteria for reopening after the coronavirus outbreak and will be ready to enter a three-phased program of coming back to normality "literally" tomorrow, President Donald Trump told reporters.

"You are talking about those states that are in great shape already? They will be able to go literally tomorrow," Trump said at a White House briefing on Thursday. "We have very different states. If you look at Montana, Wyoming, North Dakota, it's a lot different from New York."

New federal guidelines unveiled at the briefing determine "gating criteria" for the states to qualify for gradual reopening in three consecutive phases. They include "a downward trajectory of documented coronavirus cases within a 14-day period" certified by a robust testing capacity.(Sputnik/ANI)

