Report: Team Liquid might sell Doublelift's contract

Updated: 17-04-2020 06:24 IST
Team Liquid is looking to sell the contract of AD carry Yiliang "Doublelift" Peng, esports content creator Travis Gafford reported Thursday. Gafford cited multiple sources.

Liquid finished 7-11 in the spring split of League of Legends' North American League Championship Series, missing the playoffs by placing ninth out of 10 teams. Doublelift, 26, reportedly is under contract through mid-November, but he could be moved ahead of the LCS summer split, which is scheduled to open May 16.

Last month, Doublelift tweeted, "I'm benched because I had no motivation until very recently. Being sick and unable to compete gave me my passion back, but too late. I'm sorry towards every one of my teammates and I'll be working from now on to regain their trust." Doublelift first was with Liquid on loan from Team SoloMid early in 2017 before joining Liquid permanently in November 2017.

After helping Counter Logic Gaming capture the 2015 LCS summer playoff title and helping TSM claim LCS playoff titles in the summer of 2016 and the summer of 2017, he guided Liquid to LCS playoff crowns in 2018 spring and summer plus 2019 spring and summer. --Field Level Media

