EXCLUSIVE-Chinese-backed owners commit to UK HQ for Imagination Tech - source

EXCLUSIVE-Chinese-backed owners commit to UK HQ for Imagination Tech - sourceReuters | London | Updated: 17-04-2020 20:38 IST | Created: 17-04-2020 20:38 IST
The Chinese-backed owners of Imagination Technologies told the British government on Friday the chip designer would remain headquartered in the United Kingdom, a source with knowledge of the matter said. Private equity firm Canyon Bridge, which is backed by Chinese state-owned China Reform holdings, also committed to maintain a dialogue with the British government over future board appointments at Imagination Technologies, the source said.
Imagination Technologies, once a jewel in Britain's technological crown, was bought by Canyon Bridge in 2017. Canyon Bridge representatives had a conference call with Britain's culture minister, Oliver Dowden, on Friday, sources with knowledge of the situation said.
(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)
Download The Devdiscourse News App for Latest News.