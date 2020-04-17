Left Menu
Development News Edition

Ex-Trump lawyer Cohen to serve out prison sentence at home

PTI | Washington DC | Updated: 17-04-2020 23:21 IST | Created: 17-04-2020 22:24 IST
Ex-Trump lawyer Cohen to serve out prison sentence at home
Representative Image Image Credit: Flickr

President Donald Trump's former lawyer and longtime fixer Michael Cohen will be released from federal prison to serve the remainder of his sentence in home confinement because of the coronavirus pandemic. Cohen is currently locked up at FCI Otisville in New York after pleading guilty to numerous charges, including campaign finance fraud and lying to Congress. He will remain under quarantine for 14 days before he is released. Federal statistics show 14 inmates and seven staff members at the prison have tested positive for the coronavirus.

After he is released, Cohen will serve the remainder of his sentence at home, according to a Justice Department official and another person familiar with the matter. They could not discuss Cohen's release publicly and spoke to The Associated Press on condition of anonymity. Prison advocates and congressional leaders have been pressing the Justice Department for weeks to release at-risk in mates ahead of a potential outbreak, arguing that the public health guidance to stay 6 feet (1.8 meters) away from other people is nearly impossible behind bars.

Attorney General William Barr ordered the Bureau of Prisons earlier this month to increase the use of home confinement and expedite the release of eligible high-risk inmates, beginning at three prisons identified as coronavirus hot spots. Otisville is not one of those facilities. As of Thursday, 473 federal inmates and 279 Bureau of Prisons staff members had tested positive for the coronavirus at facilities across the US Eighteen inmates have died since late March.

Many federal inmates have been seeking home confinement as the number of coronavirus cases grows in the federal prison system, but advocates have accused the Bureau of Prisons of moving too slowly to release inmates. The Bureau of Prisons said it had moved more than 1,000 inmates to home confinement since March 26, when Barr first issued a directive to increase its use in late March. The agency said it is a "tremendous logistical lift that was accomplished through the marshaling of all of BOP's resources." The Justice Department official said Barr had told senior officials at the Bureau of Prisons when he first issued his directives that they must scrupulously apply the same criteria to all inmates and not give anyone special treatment. A federal judge had denied Cohen's attempt for an early release to home confinement after serving 10 months in prison and said in a ruling earlier this month that it "appears to be just another effort to inject himself into the news cycle." But the Bureau of Prisons can take action to move him to home confinement without a judicial order.

Cohen, 53, began serving his sentence last May and was scheduled to be released from prison in November 2021. Other high-profile inmates have also been released as the number of coronavirus cases soars. Last week, a judge ordered Michael Avenatti — the attorney who rose to fame representing porn star Stormy Daniels in lawsuits against Trump — to be temporarily freed from federal jail in New York City and stay at a friend's house in Los Angeles. Avenatti had said he was at high risk of getting the coronavirus because he had a recent bout with pneumonia and his cellmate at the Metropolitan Correctional Center in Manhattan was removed due to flu-like symptoms.

Former New York state Senate leader Dean Skelos, 72, who was also serving a sentence at Otisville, is also expected to be released soon from prison to home confinement after testing positive for the coronavirus, prosecutors told a judge Wednesday.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

Download The Devdiscourse News App for Latest News.

TRENDING

NCERT's alternative academic calendar released to provide guidelines to teachers

BTS’ Jungkook ranks highest among idols in TikTok, Get other details

Brazil President Bolsonaro fires Health Minister Mandetta

Six Indian companies working on vaccine for COVID-19

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Advertising post-COVID 19: Disruption to change dynamics, increased focus on ROMI

... ...

Sensationalization of predictions on COVID 19 pandemic by media competing with fake news

Sensational presentation of COVID 19 predictions in a section of media exposes their desperate attempts to be in limelight. Although the scientists are updating data and revising predictions in light of changing response of the governments ...

Lockdown effective to control COVID 19 outbreak revealed data analysis

Comparative data analysis of COVID 19 cases in five major countries China, the US, Germany, Italy and India, reveal that timely lockdown has been effective in controlling the outbreak of disease. ...

Videos

Latest News

Trump says China coronavirus toll 'far higher' than admitted

President Donald Trump on Friday said Chinas real death toll from coronavirus was far higher, even after officials issued a new count sharply raising the number of dead in Wuhan, where the pandemic began. China has just announced a doubling...

Police levy fines, shut monastery as Ukraine begins Orthodox Easter under lockdown

Ukrainians geared up to celebrate Orthodox Easter this weekend under the wary eye of authorities who have tightened lockdown measures to fight the spread of the coronavirus and fined people for breaking the rules.While not closing churches,...

France coronavirus death toll up again but more positive signs

France registered 761 more deaths from coronavirus infections on Friday, bringing the total to 18,681, the fourth-highest tally in the world, but the number of people in hospital has declined for a third day running.And, in another sign tha...

Invictus, JD Gaming win again at LPL

JD Gaming won their sixth match in a row to move into third place in the waning days of the regular season in Chinas League of Legends Pro League on Friday. JD Gaming moved to 11-4 with a 2-0 sweep over Dominus Esports 6-10. They end their ...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2020