UK monitoring Imagination Technologies situation - government source

Britain will continue to monitor the situation regarding UK-based company Imagination Technologies following a meeting with its China-backed owner Canyon Bridge, a government source said on Friday.

"The government will continue to monitor the situation closely and take the appropriate steps as necessary to make sure it protects UK interests," the source said.

Canyon Bridge said it had had a constructive meeting with the government, during which it discussed keeping its headquarters in Britain and agreed to maintain a dialogue about its senior management team.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

Download The Devdiscourse News App for Latest News.