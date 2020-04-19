Report: Sprout about to part ways with 'oskar'

Sprout are looking to move on from AWPer Tomas "oskar" Stastny, dbltap.com reported Saturday. The new comes just three-plus months after oskar joined Sprout.

Sprout have reportedly been seeking a replacement for oskar, and made an offer to free agent Owen "smooya" Butterfield. The club declined comment when quizzed by dbltap.

The 20-year-old smooya was most recently with Chaos, leaving at the end of March. The 28-year-old oskar participated in just one offline event with Sprout prior to the coronavirus outbreak.

He spent seven months with HellRaisers in 2019 after being with mousesports for the previous 2 1/2 years. --Field Level Media

